Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ABC30 Fresno

Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason

SEATTLE -- Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. An outcome that few thought was possible after the Russell Wilson trade became a reality Sunday night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive earlier in the day by beating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in overtime, which left them needed a Lions win or tie to send Seattle to the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Giants success has teams calling about their coaches

Brian Daboll knows all about it. He was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and, after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 regular seasons, he received inquiries to interview for head coaching positions around the league. Among the teams he met with were the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins before landing with the Giants. The interest was in large part because the Bills were rolling, quarterback Josh Allen was rising and Daboll as the orchestrator was in demand. This is what is going on with Mike Kafka, the novice play-caller Daboll hired to run the Giants’ offense. The Giants made the playoffs for the first time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers' Rashawn Slater to return to practice, won't play vs. Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for his potential activation off injured reserve. "He's progressing well and we are excited to get him back out there," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. Slater, however, will not...
COSTA MESA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

NFL playoffs bracket: Preview, schedule, Super Bowl odds, more

The 2022 NFL season came down to the end once again, as the Lions' victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night sent the Seahawks to the playoffs. Seattle was in that position thanks to its overtime win against the Rams. The Dolphins also earned their way into the postseason tournament (breaking a six-year drought) with a last-minute triumphover the Jets coupled with the Patriots' loss to the Bills. So now it's time for the really fun part: the 2022 NFL playoffs.
ABC30 Fresno

Toronto Blue Jays get Brandon Belt on 1-year, $9.3 million deal

TORONTO -- First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Belt, 34, had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year because of a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.

