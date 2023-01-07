Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
ABC30 Fresno
Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason
SEATTLE -- Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. An outcome that few thought was possible after the Russell Wilson trade became a reality Sunday night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive earlier in the day by beating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in overtime, which left them needed a Lions win or tie to send Seattle to the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Giants success has teams calling about their coaches
Brian Daboll knows all about it. He was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and, after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 regular seasons, he received inquiries to interview for head coaching positions around the league. Among the teams he met with were the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins before landing with the Giants. The interest was in large part because the Bills were rolling, quarterback Josh Allen was rising and Daboll as the orchestrator was in demand. This is what is going on with Mike Kafka, the novice play-caller Daboll hired to run the Giants’ offense. The Giants made the playoffs for the first time...
ABC30 Fresno
RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Rashawn Slater to return to practice, won't play vs. Jaguars
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for his potential activation off injured reserve. "He's progressing well and we are excited to get him back out there," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. Slater, however, will not...
ABC30 Fresno
NFL playoffs bracket: Preview, schedule, Super Bowl odds, more
The 2022 NFL season came down to the end once again, as the Lions' victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night sent the Seahawks to the playoffs. Seattle was in that position thanks to its overtime win against the Rams. The Dolphins also earned their way into the postseason tournament (breaking a six-year drought) with a last-minute triumphover the Jets coupled with the Patriots' loss to the Bills. So now it's time for the really fun part: the 2022 NFL playoffs.
ABC30 Fresno
Toronto Blue Jays get Brandon Belt on 1-year, $9.3 million deal
TORONTO -- First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Belt, 34, had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year because of a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.
Comments / 0