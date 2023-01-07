ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: CV girls stay tied atop conference standings with win at Woodburn

Gabby Bland had 27 points Monday to lead Crescent Valley in a 72-40 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette girls basketball game. Haley Bland added 10 points and Kelsey Bottaro, Molly Campbell and Nicole Huang eight apiece for the top-ranked Raiders, who stayed tied atop the conference standings with No. 10 Corvallis, No. 3 Silverton and West Albany.
WOODBURN, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas

Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
CORVALLIS, OR
750thegame.com

Beavers signee Aiden Chiles looks good in All-American Bowl

Dante Moore got all of the headlines with his four touchdown passes as the East beat the West 55-17, but Oregon State commit Aiden Chiles looked good as well in his time under center. Chiles was elusive in the pocket and made a high-level touchdown pass of his own as...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln City Homepage

New lumber yard to set up shop in Lincoln City

Copeland Lumber will build its fourth store in Lincoln City next to Cinema 6 on High School Drive with construction scheduled for completion by late summer of this year. Copeland Lumber owners, a group of former Copeland Lumber Yards, Inc. employees who live in Lincoln County, bought the land from Knottworks Construction and will build a lumber yard across the street from George Morlan Plumbing Supply, a complimentary business.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Newport sea lion docks washed away by winter storm

The Newport sea lion docks have been washed away by winter storms, leaving visitors without a popular attraction and sea lions without a familiar place to haul out. The docks were torn from their pilings during December storms, the Newport News Times first reported, and while all pieces were recovered, it could be a long and costly process to reinstall them.
NEWPORT, OR

