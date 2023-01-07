Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: CV girls stay tied atop conference standings with win at Woodburn
Gabby Bland had 27 points Monday to lead Crescent Valley in a 72-40 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette girls basketball game. Haley Bland added 10 points and Kelsey Bottaro, Molly Campbell and Nicole Huang eight apiece for the top-ranked Raiders, who stayed tied atop the conference standings with No. 10 Corvallis, No. 3 Silverton and West Albany.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas
Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: Despite a couple of close calls, West Linn remains on top
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
750thegame.com
Beavers signee Aiden Chiles looks good in All-American Bowl
Dante Moore got all of the headlines with his four touchdown passes as the East beat the West 55-17, but Oregon State commit Aiden Chiles looked good as well in his time under center. Chiles was elusive in the pocket and made a high-level touchdown pass of his own as...
kezi.com
Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Martin Luther King Jr. weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Monday. Buses: Most buses will run Monday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Monday; federal offices of the Siuslaw National Forest and the...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lincoln City Homepage
New lumber yard to set up shop in Lincoln City
Copeland Lumber will build its fourth store in Lincoln City next to Cinema 6 on High School Drive with construction scheduled for completion by late summer of this year. Copeland Lumber owners, a group of former Copeland Lumber Yards, Inc. employees who live in Lincoln County, bought the land from Knottworks Construction and will build a lumber yard across the street from George Morlan Plumbing Supply, a complimentary business.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
KCBY
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
Newport sea lion docks washed away by winter storm
The Newport sea lion docks have been washed away by winter storms, leaving visitors without a popular attraction and sea lions without a familiar place to haul out. The docks were torn from their pilings during December storms, the Newport News Times first reported, and while all pieces were recovered, it could be a long and costly process to reinstall them.
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
