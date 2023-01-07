ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Elon Musk secures record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune, according to Guinness World Records

By The Hill, Jared Gans
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcSYr_0k71Hf9r00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk has secured a world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, Guinness World Records claimed Friday.

In a blog post , the global organization, which keeps track of a huge variety of records, cited Forbes’ estimate that Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021 but noted that other sources indicate the figure is closer to $200 billion.

While the true figure is unclear, Musk’s losses appear to easily surpass those of the previous record-holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000.

Forbes reported that that Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion on Tuesday. The magazine attributed Musk’s steep decline in net worth to shares of Tesla, of which Musk is CEO and the largest shareholder, falling by 65%.

Twitter leak exposes 235 million email addresses from hack

Forbes reported that the drop occurred almost entirely after Musk announced his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in April.

Musk sold $7 billion worth of Tesla stock as he was trying to finance his deal to buy the social media company and another $4 billion in November. He sold another $3.58 billion worth of stock last month, bringing his total sell-off to more than $23 billion since April.

Musk lost his status as the world’s wealthiest person as a result of Tesla’s collapsing shares, being surpassed by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault.

Many companies have paused their advertising on Twitter following Musk’s acquisition of the platform, causing what Musk has called “a massive drop in revenue.” Financial analysts have said Musk appears to be using money from Tesla to financially support Twitter as it tries to reduce its massive debt.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Guinness said the net worth of Son, the previous record-holder, dropped from $78 billion to $19.4 billion after his company, Softbank, was “wiped out” during the “dot-com” crash. The company eventually acquired several U.S. and British technology companies, allowing it to rebound, the organization noted.

“As Elon Musk continues to build his own tech conglomerate, we won’t be surprised to see him bounce back too at some point in the future,” the Guinness post said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 killed in Hwy 178 collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30. The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon. According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Victim identified in deadly assault at Superior Grocers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Update: Gosford Road open after vehicle crashes with train

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gosford Road was temporarily closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a train Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page. The crash happened at the intersection of Gosford Road and Pacheco Road around 6:30 a.m. Southbound Gosford Road is closed at Harris Road. Northbound Gosford […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man sentenced to over 23 years in prison for drug possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison for methamphetamine possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm for a drug trafficking crime, according to the state Department of Justice. Officials said Troy Wayne Reiss, 60, of Bakersfield possessed more than 6 pounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found with suspected stolen catalytic converters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing stolen catalytic converters and a firearm Saturday in northeast Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers arrested Cirilo Ramirez, 46, of Bakersfield after a stolen property investigation in the 2300 block of Michael Street, just north of Columbus Street, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty in 2021 shooting, kidnapping case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was ordered held without bail and his next hearing set for Jan. 20. The shooting happened Jan. 24, 2021, after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman accused of transporting 30K fentanyl pills sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills in her car has been sentenced to a year in jail. Johana Gallegos, 36, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to transporting drugs, according to court records. Gallegos had a 14-year-old traveling in her Mazda sedan […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver didn’t cause deadly crash: DA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused drunken driver arrested last year in a deadly southwest Bakersfield crash will not face felony charges after prosecutors determined the speed of the other driver was the primary cause of the collision. Kimberly Phommasouk has been charged with three misdemeanor DUI charges in connection with the March 9 crash […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to 2 felonies in deadly Ming Avenue crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Monday pleaded no contest to charges of hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in connection with a crash on Ming Avenue that killed a man and seriously injured a woman. Eric Miles Jr., 32, faces five years and four months in prison at next month’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

DA requests more investigation into Superior Grocers killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy