Phillies Trade for Tigers All-Star Closer

By Andy Jasner
Inside The Phillies
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired All-Star closer Gregory Soto in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially acquired Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, who recently announced his upcoming retirement, was the first to break the news.

Soto will be another valuable left-hander out of the bullpen, which has been a priority of President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Soto, a two-time All-Star, had a subpar 2-11 record but an impressive 3.28 ERA with 30 saves in 64 games last season. He has 50 career saves in 204 2/3 innings with an ERA of 4.13.

Clemens was a third round pick of the Tigers in the 2018 draft. Still a very promising prospect, Clemens struggled with a .145 average, five home runs, and 17 RBI in 56 games.

You have to give to get in most trades and clearly Dombrowski is looking for more pitching.

Maton and Vierling could be valuable bench pieces this season and Sands has a high ceiling, too.

