Lightfoot, NYC mayor ask Colorado governor to stop sending migrants

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis urging his administration to stop bussing migrants to Chicago and New York City.

Since Texas Governor Greg Abbot began to send thousands of asylum seekers from South America to both cities last spring, Chicago and New York have reached maximum capacity in their shelter spaces and services to accommodate the migrants, according to a statement from the city.

"Continuing to bus asylum seekers to Chicago and New York City would only exacerbate the challenges the two cities currently face and would also further victimize these mostly vulnerable individuals," the city said.

Since December 2022, Chicago and New York City have received hundreds of migrants from Colorado, the mayors wrote in the letter.

The letter also states, "It is apparent that the influx of asylum seekers has provoked consternation amongst states. Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."

The city said it has welcomed 3,854 migrants sent from from Texas. However, both mayors said they would like to "work together to advocate to the federal government for a national solution that responds to this need."

crivo 57
4d ago

I love how these liberal mayors and governors of "sanctuary" cities and states are at each others' throats now that the chickens have have come home to roost. What did they expect?

Carl Barkley
4d ago

They should be asking the president to quit letting them in. They could always send them to the Whitehouse or Wilmington Delaware!

Red Brick Moon Burn
4d ago

Say what you want about Abbott but if he hadn't done this Biden administration would continue to ignore the problem. Now it's affecting Bidens voters so suddenly he's concerned

Tom Handy

Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
COLORADO STATE
Government Technology

When Will NYC Mayor Eric Adams Roll Out His MyCity Plan?

(TNS) — The "get stuff done" mayor has yet to make one of his key campaign promises a reality — a one-stop shop for all city services. Almost a year ago, Mayor Eric Adams announced a new Office of Technology and Innovation that would lead a variety of efforts to make the city more efficient. The creation of MyCity — a system where New Yorkers could access services and benefits the city offers — was one of the key efforts the new office would lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
TEXAS STATE
