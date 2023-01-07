Lightfoot, NYC mayor ask Colorado governor to stop sending migrants

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis urging his administration to stop bussing migrants to Chicago and New York City.

Since Texas Governor Greg Abbot began to send thousands of asylum seekers from South America to both cities last spring, Chicago and New York have reached maximum capacity in their shelter spaces and services to accommodate the migrants, according to a statement from the city.

"Continuing to bus asylum seekers to Chicago and New York City would only exacerbate the challenges the two cities currently face and would also further victimize these mostly vulnerable individuals," the city said.

Since December 2022, Chicago and New York City have received hundreds of migrants from Colorado, the mayors wrote in the letter.

The letter also states, "It is apparent that the influx of asylum seekers has provoked consternation amongst states. Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."

The city said it has welcomed 3,854 migrants sent from from Texas. However, both mayors said they would like to "work together to advocate to the federal government for a national solution that responds to this need."

