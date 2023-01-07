Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”

12 DAYS AGO