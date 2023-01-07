Read full article on original website
Related
Yung Miami Says Diddy’s Baby Announcement Was Old News Because He Told Her ‘Before October’
Yung Miami says she wasn’t at all surprised by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent baby announcement because the hip-hop mogul had already told her about the baby’s impending arrival. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 28, had the script flipped on her when she interviewed rapper G Herbo...
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Comments / 0