Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Shine My Crown

So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram

One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...

