Woman dead, suspect on the run after Blendon shooting
One woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday.
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
One critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting in the Bradford at Easton apartment complex on the 4300 block of Clock Court at approximately 10:58 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was suffering from multiple […]
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the […]
Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a victim of a Monday morning North Side homicide. In a Tuesday afternoon update, CPD said Juan Pablo Aleman, 40, was the man found dead from a gunshot wound a little before 10:30 a.m. at the 500 block of Riverview Drive. There is no […]
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson: Ohio Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer
(WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an Amber Alert that gripped the region last month, pleaded guilty to a separate charge in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson was accused of spitting at a deputy when she was in custody...
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in northeast Columbus Monday night. Police were called to the 4000 block of Clock Court around 11 p.m. on a report of a man being shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a...
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors remember five-year-old boy who died, police say, under suspicious circumstances
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in a north Columbus neighborhood are remembering a little boy, who is now the center of a suspicious death investigation being handled by The Columbus Division of Police. "It's mortifying, it's unbelievable that happened in this day and age," said Dave Dodaro, who lives...
Teen shot in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering Sunday after being shot in Franklinton. Columbus police said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:14 p.m. on the 700 block of Canonby Place. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is […]
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police recover drugs, cash, stolen guns in 'large bust'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday reported a "large bust" in which officers seized drugs, cash and stolen guns. According to a tweet posted at about 6 p.m., officers recovered $142,000 in cash and five stolen guns, as well as marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
Suspect arrested in fatal Ohio shooting
Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.
WSYX ABC6
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
“Rachael Mixson was brutally murdered,” he said. “It was brutal. She was strangled and beaten to death… I know where her body was dumped, and I know the condition it was found in. I know that it’s tough for the family to hear those things. But to me, this is about Rachael Mixson and about how her life ended.”
NBC4 Columbus
Woman arrested in downtown shooting claims self defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman Saturday night in downtown Columbus was arraigned on Monday. Ja’Lynn Davis, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with felonious assault after police said Davis got into a fight with a 27-year-old woman, grabbed a handgun and shot her. The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
