After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
sflcn.com
Reggae Meets Soul Show Makes It Return to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Sidelined for two years due to COVID-19, the Reggae Meets Soul show returns to South Florida on March 18. It will be the third staging and like its predecessors in 2018 and 2019, takes place at Coral Springs Center For The Performing Arts. Rhythm And Blues group, Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, Kashief Lindo and J C Lodge are confirmed acts.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
WSVN-TV
Rapper Flo Rida appears in South Florida court over Celsius holdings endorsement deal
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Platinum-selling rapper Flo Rida appeared in a South Florida courtroom Tuesday. The 43-year-old Florida native and his Hialeah-based company are suing energy drink maker Celsius Holdings over an alleged breach of contract from a 2014 endorsement deal. The rap star claims he originally signed the...
Click10.com
Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school
MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn. “It ain’t easy,” one father, Quinton Evans, said. “Every day my son is (asking), ‘When the...
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
calleochonews.com
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
travelagewest.com
When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released
Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
sflcn.com
WSHC+B Names New Partners in Miami and Tampa
SOUTH FLORIDA – Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) named Marlon Hill and Sarah Johnston new partners in the law firm’s Miami and Tampa offices, respectively. Both attorneys previously served as Of Counsel at WSHC+B before earning the promotions. Miami Office – Marlon Hill. Based in...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
WSVN-TV
Crew of Celebrity cruise ship rescues 4 migrants at sea
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The crew of a Celebrity ship rescued a group of migrants at sea while in the middle of a West Caribbean cruise. A 7News viewer on board the Celebrity Beyond shared cellphone video of the migrants’ small vessel before they were rescued, Saturday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
MDCPS provide students with options after Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts
MIAMI (WSVN) - A solution has been found for students who were unable to go back to class after their school suddenly shut down. Now, officials are working to get many more students enrolled at other locations as soon as possible. Riverside Elementary School, one of several Miami-Dade County Public...
