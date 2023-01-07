The first League of Legends update of 2023, Patch 13.1, is almost here. With the addition of Patch 13.1, which is scheduled to go live today, the 2023 ranked season will start rolling out across the globe. Players will once again have the chance to focus on their grind on Summoner’s Rift, and this time around, they won’t have as much time to reach their desired rank. With the division of the ranked season into two splits, those who plan on reaching Challenger might have to hurry. Otherwise, they will have to climb again next split.

