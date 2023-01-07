Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to get your 2022 League of Legends recap
Following the viral success of Spotify’s Wrapped promotion, it feels like every major corporation is sending its users a complete rundown of their statistics across the previous year. Now, League of Legends is jumping on the trend. Starting today, Riot Games has begun sending League of Legends players their...
dotesports.com
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
dotesports.com
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
dotesports.com
Riot gives update on long-awaited League VGU coming to Skarner
The League of Legends development team has provided an update on the long-awaited visual and gameplay update (VGU) that’s planned for Skarner. “The Skarner VGU team has started exploring ways to dial up his scorpion fantasy,” Riot’s champion product manager Lexi Gao announced in a developer update video earlier today. “At this phase, we’re leaving no arthropod-hiding stone unturned to find exciting themes, kits, and stories.”
dotesports.com
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
dotesports.com
Over 500 million games of League of Legends were played in 2022
League of Legends’ official Instagram account recently shared the number of minions slayed by all League players in 2022. With an impressive one trillion minions taken down last year, 2022 might be one of the most fruitful years for the game. The account also said it would take over 25,000 years for that many minions to spawn in one game. With those numbers revealed it only takes some math to roughly estimate how many games of League were played in 2022.
dotesports.com
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
dotesports.com
Here’s what is currently available in League’s Mythic Shop
At the start of the 2022 season, Riot Games implemented a new currency in League of Legends known as Mythic Essence. This premium currency, only obtainable via purchasing Hextech Chests, leveling up event passes, or through rare drops in crafting, completely replaced the previous Gemstone currency while opening up more opportunities for players to obtain rare in-game cosmetics.
dotesports.com
Here’s why Swain, Kassadin, and other battle mages might become relevant again in League Patch 13.1
League of Legends patches typically rebalance the state of the game to tune down powerful and dominant picks, keystones, runes, and items and to bring champions, items, or drakes that are struggling to become relevant in the meta to a state of viability. Aside from that, Riot Games looks to directly influence the state of the meta by tweaking experience gains from the jungle and lane minions and interactable objects on Summoner’s Rift like Honeyfruit. Such changes, no matter how big or small they might be, oftentimes reshape the meta until the end of the season or until the devs intervene again.
dotesports.com
Riot is removing one of the only ways to return skins in League later this year
Many League of Legends players know that they have three chances to change their minds when they buy something from the store, but later this year, they might not be able to return things so easily. Originally, Riot Games provided all players with three refund tokens that they can cash...
dotesports.com
Riot devs show off Neeko mid-scope abilities in new teaser video
Riot Games yesterday revealed a number of changes coming to Neeko in League of Legends this year, and one of the developers showcased them on Twitter. Riot’s TheTruexy, one of the game developers for League, posted a short video of Neeko’s updated abilities. In the video, we can see some changes to her passive, which are the main goal in her mid-scope update.
dotesports.com
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
dotesports.com
One month after Ramattra’s release, Overwatch players are still struggling to unlock the hero
Even though Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, has been available since early December 2022, he’s not getting much play. Players are usually hyped to test new heroes in Overwatch 2, but Ramattra is not following that route. In fact, there are players complaining that locking away new heroes behind the premium battle pass or by grinding the game made them lose all the hype they had.
dotesports.com
2 League champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin
Riot Games is known for neglecting champions not only when it comes to balancing and making them relevant in the current meta, but also in the skins department. According to the community-made document created to help keep track of champions always left out from the new skins section, two League of Legends champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin.
dotesports.com
Here’s the full breakdown of all format changes coming to the League World Championship in 2023
The League of Legends World Championship is receiving a full slate of format changes in 2023, with the play-ins and group stages undergoing a massive makeover and an extra preliminary stage being added ahead of the tournament’s official start. Riot Games announced its full intentions to change the Worlds...
dotesports.com
All skins coming to the Rift in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of 2023, Patch 13.1, is almost here. With the addition of Patch 13.1, which is scheduled to go live today, the 2023 ranked season will start rolling out across the globe. Players will once again have the chance to focus on their grind on Summoner’s Rift, and this time around, they won’t have as much time to reach their desired rank. With the division of the ranked season into two splits, those who plan on reaching Challenger might have to hurry. Otherwise, they will have to climb again next split.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained
Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
dotesports.com
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
Comments / 0