snntv.com
Penguin Project Special needs play
The Penguin Project is coming to Bradenton. It’s a musical play, cast with special needs kids as stars of the show. Special needs adults are putting on the show, and they are called Penguin Players. The play of choice is Annie. Rick Kerby, Producing Artistic director at Manatee Performing...
snntv.com
Blood shortages prompts call for donations
SARASOTA - Suncoast Blood Centers teamed up with the Sarasota Police Department to help combat the blood shortage across the Suncoast. As the New Year begins, Suncoast blood Centers is again in desperate need of blood. “Between O negative and O positive blood, those are the most desperately needed at...
snntv.com
Rainforest masks bring a little bit of Costa Rica to Sarasota
SARASOTA- The Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica exhibition at Selby Gardens is back for the 19th year. The exhibition features hand carved and painted masks from the Boruca tribe of Costa Rica. Artist, Esteban Morales Lazaro, said that the long trip to Florida was so worth it after seeing the...
snntv.com
SMH gala raised over $1 million for cancer
Many voices expressed their appreciation for Sarasota Memorial Hospital at The Sixth Annual Hospital Gala at the Ritz Carlton Saturday. More than 700 guests joined the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board of Trustees to raise money to support cancer services. CEO David Verinder spoke to SNN and expressed his heartfelt...
snntv.com
Student-Athlete of the Month: Blaine Taranto, Venice High School
VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - SNN's first Carl Reynolds Law Student-Athlete of the Month of 2023 represents a high school where they tout "Its Just Different Here". Venice High School senior Blaine Taranto is the state's top wrestler and the top pick for Student-Athlete of the Month. "A phenomenal kid in...
snntv.com
What New College students think about the new board of trustees
SARASOTA- Sarasota’s New College of Florida is facing some changes. Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that he has appointed 6 conservatives to the board of trustees at liberal arts school, New College of Florida. SNN spoke to a few current students. “I personally think it’s a good thing.”...
snntv.com
Prescribed burn protects Myakka preserve from future wildfires
MYAKKA CITY- The Myakka preserve was set ablaze as the Sarasota County fire department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources conducted a prescribed burn in preparation for future dry weather. The prescribed burns were conducted for several different reasons. Mitigation officer for the Sarasota County fire department, Jay Bailey, says...
snntv.com
Petland and Manatee County continue to fight legal battle over ban on retail pet sales
Petland Bradenton is allowed to sell cats and dogs after circuit Judge Edward Nicholas granted a stay, pending appeal. “I didn’t hear evidence that indicated to me that these plaintiffs actually sell puppy mill puppies. If that evidence is in the record someplace, I probably need to hear it because that may be a factor that I would consider in my decision making with regard to the stay,” Judge Nicholas stated according to court records.
snntv.com
Arrest made in 2006 Manatee County cold case
MANATEE COUNTY - An arrest has been made in a 2006 Manatee County cold case. After 16 years, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriffs Office have evidence to charge Pedro Garcia with the murder of Guadalupe Vela. The second cold case murder charge against Garcia in the last 7 months.
snntv.com
Man arrested for hatchet attack over a cellphone
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 9, 2023 - A man that allegedly attacked another man with a hatchet during an argument over a cellphone in Manatee County has been arrested. Manatee County detectives marked 32-year-old Jaquan Sykes as a suspect shortly after the attack in the early morning hours of December 30th. This past Saturday night, January 7, MCSO Deputies tracking Sykes, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him for attempted murder.
snntv.com
FAA System Outage Impacts Flights
The FAA grounded all flights nationwide this morning, after flight system outage occurring last night. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport President Rick Piccolo says this is the first time he has heard of the FAA grounding nationwide flights due to a outage. "We had systems break down, let's just say in...
snntv.com
Preliminary report on December third plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report on a December third plane crash in Venice that claimed three lives. Christian Kath, his wife and son departed St Pete Clearwater International Airport to Venice on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Just after seven-thirty that evening, Kath took off from Venice Municipal Airport . The flight lasted about twenty seconds, climbing to less than 100 feet and plunging the Piper PA28 into the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 15 feet. The agency reported, Dark night conditions prevailed around Venice Municipal airport at the time of the crash. Airport surveillance video depicted the aircraft departing runway 23 to the southwest, with little to no angle of climb, and no discernible horizon.
snntv.com
Dave Marino resigns as Palmetto football coach
PALMETTO, FL (SNN-TV) - The high school football landscape continues to change on the Suncoast as a tenured head coach has stepped down. Palmetto High's Dave Marino has stepped down as Tigers head coach. effective immediately. Joining the Tigers staff 15 years ago as Raymond Woodie's offensive line coach, Marino...
