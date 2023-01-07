Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
villages-news.com
Janet Gertrude Steinholtz
Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family. Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
villages-news.com
Anthony Lewis Mariniello
Anthony Lewis Mariniello, born in Hackensack, NJ and of the Villages, passed away peacefully on January 6. A native of New Jersey and avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame fan, Anthony is most known for the love of his wife, Sandy, for the past 58 years. They have one son Anthony, his wife Debra, and two grandchildren Anthony and Sammie of Rowley, MA.
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
villages-news.com
Charles E. Sutcliffe
Charles E. Sutcliffe, 96, of Carlisle, PA and The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, Carlisle. He was born on March 23, 1926, in Lowell, MA and was a son of the late Jessie (McKinnon) Sutcliffe and was married to the late Joanne (Kronen) Sutcliffe who passed away in 2012. He was a 1944 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and entered the US Army during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Charles graduated from the Butler Business School in CT. He retired in 1996 after many years of service as an auditor for the State of CT. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL, and a life member of the American Legion.
villages-news.com
Jerry L. Clair
Jerry L. Clair, 72, of The Villages, FL was called home on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born in Sharon Grove, KY to William Leander and Joyce (Wells) Clair. Jerry graduated high school in 1968 in South Lyon, MI and shortly thereafter joining the U.S. Navy as Seabee third class and deployed to Vietnam where he spent two years building Quonset huts and landing facilities in the dense forests outside Da Nang. Jerry loved talking politics, loved his country and loved what our flag stands for.
villages-news.com
Dr. Burton Rosenthal
Dr. Burton Irwin (Burt) Rosenthal passed away on December 26, 2022, at age 93, in The Villages, Florida. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Edith. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Power Rosenthal, his children Courtney Rosenthal and Margot Rivelis, grandchildren Melissa Rivelis-Clarke and Sam Rivelis, sister Rosalyn Feinberg, and sister-in-law Jacqueline Curley.
villages-news.com
Richard E. Brandt
Richard (Dick) E. Brandt, 82 of The Villages, FL, formerly of New Haven, IN passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with his family by his side. Richard was born on November 23, 1940, to Dale and Alvina (Butler) Brandt in Decatur, IN. After graduating from Monmouth High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany.
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Humane Society, 16435 McKinley Rd. in Umatilla. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.humanelake.com or call 352-589-7400. Sheena. 1 year old female Lab/Hound mix. Sheena is a lovable 1 year old female Lab/Hound mix weighing...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
fox35orlando.com
Owner of Sanford soul food restaurant claims she's being treated unfairly by city
SANFORD, Fla. - A popular soul food restaurant in Sanford is in the process of foreclosing, but the owner says she is doing everything she can to stay open. The owner of Shantell's Just Until restaurant said during the pandemic, she set up a tent and had outdoor seating to make it safe for customers to survive, but the city said she can't use COVID as an excuse anymore.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala
Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
villages-news.com
Ring-Billed Gull Near Lake Okahumpka
This stunning ring-billed gull was spotted making lazy circles in the sky near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks applications from teens, young adults for Developing Recreation Professionals program
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is seeking applications from young people between the ages of 15 and 21 who would like to participate in the Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program. According to the city, successful completion of the program will prepare participants for certification testing and...
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo fold Jackets via strong 3rd quarter
Things went well for The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night in Leesburg. So well, in fact, eighth-year head coach Colt McDowell took a quick breather between the third and fourth quarters, stepping aside to let his assistants do all the talking in the middle of the team huddle.
itinyhouses.com
400 Sf Tiny Home Has Two Bedrooms, A Decent Price Tag
With 2 sleeping areas and lots of community amenities, this 400 sf tiny home is an excellent tiny space for someone who wants to experience tiny living full time. The house is affordable and packs in quite a lot for what it has to offer. Scroll down and take a...
