Summerfield, FL

villages-news.com

Janet Gertrude Steinholtz

Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family. Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Anthony Lewis Mariniello

Anthony Lewis Mariniello, born in Hackensack, NJ and of the Villages, passed away peacefully on January 6. A native of New Jersey and avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame fan, Anthony is most known for the love of his wife, Sandy, for the past 58 years. They have one son Anthony, his wife Debra, and two grandchildren Anthony and Sammie of Rowley, MA.
LADY LAKE, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Charles E. Sutcliffe

Charles E. Sutcliffe, 96, of Carlisle, PA and The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, Carlisle. He was born on March 23, 1926, in Lowell, MA and was a son of the late Jessie (McKinnon) Sutcliffe and was married to the late Joanne (Kronen) Sutcliffe who passed away in 2012. He was a 1944 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and entered the US Army during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Charles graduated from the Butler Business School in CT. He retired in 1996 after many years of service as an auditor for the State of CT. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL, and a life member of the American Legion.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Jerry L. Clair

Jerry L. Clair, 72, of The Villages, FL was called home on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born in Sharon Grove, KY to William Leander and Joyce (Wells) Clair. Jerry graduated high school in 1968 in South Lyon, MI and shortly thereafter joining the U.S. Navy as Seabee third class and deployed to Vietnam where he spent two years building Quonset huts and landing facilities in the dense forests outside Da Nang. Jerry loved talking politics, loved his country and loved what our flag stands for.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Dr. Burton Rosenthal

Dr. Burton Irwin (Burt) Rosenthal passed away on December 26, 2022, at age 93, in The Villages, Florida. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Edith. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Power Rosenthal, his children Courtney Rosenthal and Margot Rivelis, grandchildren Melissa Rivelis-Clarke and Sam Rivelis, sister Rosalyn Feinberg, and sister-in-law Jacqueline Curley.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Richard E. Brandt

Richard (Dick) E. Brandt, 82 of The Villages, FL, formerly of New Haven, IN passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with his family by his side. Richard was born on November 23, 1940, to Dale and Alvina (Butler) Brandt in Decatur, IN. After graduating from Monmouth High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany.
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets

Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Humane Society, 16435 McKinley Rd. in Umatilla. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.humanelake.com or call 352-589-7400. Sheena. 1 year old female Lab/Hound mix. Sheena is a lovable 1 year old female Lab/Hound mix weighing...
UMATILLA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Owner of Sanford soul food restaurant claims she's being treated unfairly by city

SANFORD, Fla. - A popular soul food restaurant in Sanford is in the process of foreclosing, but the owner says she is doing everything she can to stay open. The owner of Shantell's Just Until restaurant said during the pandemic, she set up a tent and had outdoor seating to make it safe for customers to survive, but the city said she can't use COVID as an excuse anymore.
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala

Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Ring-Billed Gull Near Lake Okahumpka

This stunning ring-billed gull was spotted making lazy circles in the sky near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
OKAHUMPKA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo fold Jackets via strong 3rd quarter

Things went well for The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night in Leesburg. So well, in fact, eighth-year head coach Colt McDowell took a quick breather between the third and fourth quarters, stepping aside to let his assistants do all the talking in the middle of the team huddle.
LEESBURG, FL
itinyhouses.com

400 Sf Tiny Home Has Two Bedrooms, A Decent Price Tag

With 2 sleeping areas and lots of community amenities, this 400 sf tiny home is an excellent tiny space for someone who wants to experience tiny living full time. The house is affordable and packs in quite a lot for what it has to offer. Scroll down and take a...
ORLANDO, FL

