Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a vehicle fire on Hearne Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to reports of a vehicle fire on Hearne Road in Green Township.
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a structure fire on U.S. 27 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of US 27 in Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road now open

HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that prompted police to close the ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted a second ramp closure on Interstate 74 this Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to a multi vehicle crash on I-71 N in Symmes Township

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews respond to a multi vehicle crash on I-71 north, near Mason-Montgomery/Fields Ertel exit in Symmes Township. Lanes are blocked and traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area or seek an alternate route.
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH
WRBI Radio

Garage destroyed by fire in northern Dearborn County

— Firefighters from several Dearborn County departments responded to a blaze on Sawdon Ridge Road Friday evening. Crews arriving on the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home. The garage and...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton.
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, exit ramp from west I-74 to south I-275 reopen

BLUE JAY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the ramp from westbound I-74 to southbound I-275 has been cleared. Police reopened the ramp, all lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed an interstate exit ramp following a crash on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. According to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH

