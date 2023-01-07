Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
WLWT 5
New restaurant from Crown Restaurant Group opening on Vine Street next week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Crown Restaurant Group has announced the opening of a new restaurant in Over-the-Rhine next week. CRG says its newest venture, Five on Vine, will open on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1324 Vine Street. Its the fifth restaurant to be opened by the group, along with Crown...
WLWT 5
Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo 'devastated' after newborn pup's death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn "appeared to be strong, curious and alert."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas.
WLWT 5
Catching up with Cincinnati's running centenarian
CINCINNATI — Mike Fremont has so many stories to tell. He's hit milestones many of us just aspire to reach. His life dates back a century, and he has no plans of slowing down. We first caught up with Fremont in 2018 just after he finished running in the...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash on I-71S at the Martin Luther King exit
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a crash on I-71 south at the Martin Luther King exit, the right lane and berm are blocked. Use caution in this area.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson Proposed To Sharelle Rosado.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Congrats to former Cincinnati wide receiver Chad Johnson, he proposed to his girl friend Sharelle Rosado. The big thing his she said YES! I'm so happy for them. Via Fox19. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of...
WLWT 5
FAA system failure creates flight delays, cancellations across nation including CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — An FAA pilot alert system failed Wednesday, causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the nation, including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The system was fixed just before 9 a.m., but the fallout was only beginning. "They're slowly, but surely putting people on flights, but not...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
