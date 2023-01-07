ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Catching up with Cincinnati's running centenarian

CINCINNATI — Mike Fremont has so many stories to tell. He's hit milestones many of us just aspire to reach. His life dates back a century, and he has no plans of slowing down. We first caught up with Fremont in 2018 just after he finished running in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

FAA system failure creates flight delays, cancellations across nation including CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — An FAA pilot alert system failed Wednesday, causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the nation, including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The system was fixed just before 9 a.m., but the fallout was only beginning. “They're slowly, but surely putting people on flights, but not...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy