Understanding and Embracing Radical Acceptance
Suffering occurs when one does not accept people and situations as they are. Radical acceptance reduces the pain and suffering that results from a lack of acceptance. Through accepting the world as it is, one is able to accurately deal with life’s challenges. Through my work with thousands of...
Why the Future of Humanity Requires a Leap In Understanding
Today, humanity confronts a crisis of purpose and understanding, and needs a new, more life-affirming guiding narrative. Humans also need more complete and systemic ways of thinking. Creative systems theory and the concept of cultural maturity provide an approach that addresses these needs. In previous posts, I’ve argued that today...
How Can Positive Psychology Help Minority Students?
Many zero-gen students—who immigrate from foreign countries—struggle with the social and cultural experience of learning. Positive psychology involves recognizing strengths instead of improving weaknesses. Positive psychology can help members of the non-dominant culture view themselves as creators of value. Co-Authored With Abby Wilfert. Imagine you are attending a...
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Helping Children Cope With a Narcissistic Parent
Non-narcissistic parents can take specific steps to help children attain emotional health and coping skills. Goals are to decrease role-reversal, increase assertiveness, and decrease enmeshment. A new coping skill includes shifting children's focus onto themselves and away from the self-centered parent. Another coping skill involves recognizing that there are two...
Overcoming the Comparison Spiral
Social media inundates people with content that makes them question and compare various aspects of their lives. Comparing oneself to others can reinforce the message, "I am not good enough." Freedom from comparison requires a shift in focus. Do you ever find yourself comparing your life to the life of...
Explaining Facial Difference: To Disclose or Not Disclose?
In new research, people with facial difference gave advice on handling disclosure. The most frequent advice was that people should have disclosure autonomy—that is, the choice of when and if to disclose. Talking about facial difference was empowering to some and helped them find community. This post is part...
How Children Learn When to Punish Others
There are two distinct strategies for punishment: Punishing members of your group, or punishing members of other groups. Children's tendency to use these strategies is influenced by their parents' beliefs. A remarkable thing about humans compared to most other animals is that we have to learn a lot about how...
Mastering Human Fear
Horseback riding helps us learn to manage fear during all sorts of activities. Horses can be scary for several reasons:. They’re huge. The average horse weighs 1,200 pounds and stands over five feet tall at the shoulder, with the head and neck rising upward from there. One hoof can crush your entire foot.
A Simple Method for Group Dream-Sharing
A basic dream-sharing method can be safely practiced in a variety of group settings. Respect for the dreamer and the dream is the cardinal principle. The goal is not dream interpretation, but dream appreciation. Originally trained as a psychoanalyst, Montague Ullman (1916-2008) said he always struggled with Freud’s theory of...
Choose to Flourish This Year and Always
Psychologists typically agree that flourishing includes well-being, happiness, and life satisfaction. Flourishing also includes optimism, positive relationships, mastery, self-determination, resilience, personal growth, vitality, and self-esteem. Flourishing requires us to choose and take action. Just as the plants in our house or garden need our support to grow and flourish, we...
Animal Well-Being: Simple, User-Friendly Vocabulary
Words used to refer to animals influence how we view them and our attitudes toward them, and often help to reduce cognitive dissonance. Animals should be referred to as "who" or "whom" rather than "it," "that," or "which." When people use a misnomer, gently correct them and explain why; this...
Misattributing Learning Disorder Symptoms to Psychopathology
Misattribution of "hidden disabilities" can be prevented. Comprehensive neuropsychological assessment can help distinguish between psychological and neurological issues that produce similar behaviors. An accurate diagnosis is needed to provide treatment that properly addresses the actual issues at hand. Assessments are also necessary to determine eligibility for accommodations. Diagnostic overshadowing. Diagnostic...
Why Some Experts Believe Stress Can Aid Performance
The Yerkes-Dodson law states that anxiety improves performance until we reach an optimum level of arousal. Finding the right balance of stress is key to performance. Too much or too little is not good. Building confidence and mental toughness are optimal for top performance. "A little anxiety from time to...
Goal Check
Teenagers may act like they don't need their parents, but they do. Parents can help their teenagers gain perspective and make sure their behaviors are aligned with their goals. Having regularly scheduled check-ins helps parents talk about issues with their kids before they become a crisis. James Gross, a professor...
Fighting Censorship in Autism Discourse
Neurodiversity advocates have attempted to strip research and clinical practice of “medical/deficit-focused” language related to autism. One group of self-advocates should not speak for the entire autism community, which consists of many diverse stakeholders. A broad vocabulary is necessary to reflect the extraordinarily broad range of autism presentation.
Hearing Voices? You’re Not Alone
Voice-hearing is fairly common outside of the clinical context. Somewhere bewteen 5 and 15 percent of the general population will have a voice-hearing experience. Negative cultural stereotypes may contribute to the perceived unplesantness of clinical voice hearing. Auditory hallucinations, including hearing voices, are one of the hallmarks of schizophrenia, as...
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
The Truth About Scary Obsessions
It is irresponsible of the media to link OCD with harming others. Almost everybody experiences intrusive thoughts, which are random and meaningless thoughts that pop into one's head. Obsessions develop when people give more meaning to their intrusive thoughts by trying to avoid, get rid of, and/or neutralize them. Some...
