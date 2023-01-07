ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jackie M. Kuenzi
2d ago

You don’t realize how fast, loud and chaotic the world is until you self isolate- venturing out becomes incredibly uncomfortable and stressful

Even Par
2d ago

I've practically forgotten how to converse with people I don't know. Between disease and crime, difficult to trust strangers!

Dina
3d ago

This is all crap! Being away from toxic humans is much healthier for us EMPATHS!

