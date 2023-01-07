Read full article on original website
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
Tour Hollywood's Super Nintendo World with this new preview video
"I was left with a very positive impression of what I’ve seen so far"
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date
Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
My Hero Academia: Unpacking the Secrets of Season Six's Theme Song
With the return of My Hero Academia's sixth season, the anime adaptation has given fans a new opening theme song performed by "Eve". As the new tune introduces the latest installments, so to are anime fans able to see a major preview as to what is looking to take place in the remaining episodes of this new season following the conclusion of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. In this new anime song, the lyrics hint at Deku's character and what his plans might be for a certain villain.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.
Complete Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z Manga Box Set Mega Deal Hits Amazon
The entire Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z manga saga is available in two enormous box sets that dropped for $139.99 and $219.99 respectively. However, at the time of writing, Amazon has the Dragon Ball Complete Box Set on sale for $92.71, which is a whopping 34% off. You can also get the Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set right here for $125 with an even bigger 43% off discount. The sets include all of the volumes along with an exclusive poster and collector's booklet. A complete breakdown of the contents of each set can be found below.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines a New Saiyaman
When Gohan destroyed Cell in the events of Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games, the sequel series decided to give fans a time skip that saw the son of Goku as a teenager attempting to balance his high school days with taking on a new superhero identity in the Great Saiyaman. While Gohan was protecting the city, his status as a superhero wasn't serious in the least, as he would normally bust out hilarious poses that he believed made him look cool. Now, one fan has brought back the original Saiyaman as two new heroes have hit the manga.
Dungeons & Dragons Nerf Blaster Spoils Third Dragon Appearance in D&D Movie
A new Dungeons & Dragons NERF blaster has spoiled the appearance of a third dragon in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Earlier this week, NERF revealed a new line of Dungeons & Dragons-related toys that tie into the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Included in the new toy line is a NERF MicroShots Dungeons & Dragons Palarandusk Blaster, which is inspired by the gold dragon that appears in the movie. While the red dragon Themberchaud and the black dragon Rakor have both appeared in movie trailers, the NERF blaster is actually the first confirmation that Palarandusk will be appearing in the movie.
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
Wonder Woman Game Adds God of War Ragnarok Veteran
WB Games' upcoming Wonder Woman video game has added a veteran developer that recently worked on God of War Ragnarok. In case you may have forgotten, at the end of 2021, WB Games and Monolith Productions announced that Wonder Woman was in the works. The title was shown off solely via a CGI teaser trailer, though, which means we still don't know a lot about how it will play. And while this silence surrounding the project will likely come to an end later this year, we now know that Monolith continues to assemble a strong development staff.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Return of Fan-Favorite Modes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back modes like Gunfight soon. Call of Duty is defined by its multiplayer and has been able to survive for as long as it has because it finds new ways to shake up the formula. Yes, Call of Duty also has a super cinematic campaign, robust co-op modes, and a battle royale, but the multiplayer is largely the foundation of the series and has been since its earliest days. While Team Deathmatch, Domination, and other basic modes are the bedrock of the multiplayer, there are still modes that need to be added to keep things fresh. Things like Kill Confirmed and Control have been added over the years and become permanent franchise staples, for instance.
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Reveals Inappropriate Content
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC-bound sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- has been rated by the ESRB ahead of its release. For those that don't know, the ESRB stands for Entertainment Software Rating Board, and they are the self-regulatory organization for the video game industry that specifically rates games for release in the United States. And recently it rated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, giving the game a "T" for "Teen" rating, which is the same rating as its predecessor.
