‘He’s a legend’: Rex Ryan’s emotional words about Damar Hamlin’s recovery on ESPN’s NFL pregame has fans talking

Read full article on original website
Related
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kareem Abdul Jabbar slams Tucker Carlson for spreading false information about Damar Hamlin's incident
Kareem Abdul Jabbar bashed Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson for using Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident to create controversy
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles star
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. And the details are heartbreaking. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to...
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
Steelers Alex Highsmith explains CPR sack celebration fans called ‘classless’ after Damar Hamlin situation
Alex Highsmith and the Pittsburgh Steelers spent most of Sunday night and Monday taking a beating on social media, and it had nothing to do with missing the playoffs. If anything, the Steelers showed grit and promise down the stretch, knocking off Cleveland Sunday to finish 9-8, and had a few breaks gone their way they would be in the postseason.
Former Penn State, NFL star shares bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory
Larry Johnson is no stranger to social media controversy, and the former Penn State and NFL star is back at it this week with a bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory. Hamlin’s story across the past week and a half has simply been incredible. First came the tragedy, when the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the remarkable recovery — Hamlin was recently released from UC Medical Center and has been allowed to return back to his home in Buffalo.
Penn State weighs needs vs. value in transfer portal; coaching staff updates include new title for Seider, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ approach in the transfer portal, plus new job titles for members of the Lions coaching staff. Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder from Blue-White Illustrated got together for Tuesday’s episode of BWI Daily to discuss where...
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
‘God bless, man: Here’s why everyone on social media is sending prayers to Ohio State football player
Avery Henry is a big guy with a bright future, but the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman is also right in the middle of a major battle. He announced last month that he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this,” the 6-foot-6,...
PennLive.com
Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent
Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
2 very different takes on another mediocre Steelers’ season
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. The weary eyes of Steelers Nation now look to 2023. But what do they see? Most eye a Steelers’ glass that’s half-full and then some. The reason for optimism, despite the persistent Pittsburgh playoff drought, is personified by rookie passer Kenny Pickett and the equally young guns on offense: second-year stars Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, along with the seeming superstar in the making, rookie revelation at receiver, George Pickens. But there’s another, dimmer, darker way of looking at what’s transpired in 2022. The sloppy Steelers got off to a disastrous 2-6 start. The offense was utterly inept. The offensive line was built on the cheap and in over their heads. Tomlin bungled the quarterback situation, and Najee Harris was an overreach as a first-round draft pick in 2021. Worst of all, in celebrating Tomlin’s non-losing season streak, the once Super-Bowl-or-bust Steelers are normalizing mediocrity. And middle of the pack only spawns more middling results – a mediocre draft pick and more lukewarm Steelers seasons that leave fans out in the could come the playoffs in January. Hope for the future is great. But the actual results since the Steelers last won a Super Bowl way back in the 2008 season is damning evidence that the once sterling Steelers’ standard has slipped. We have much more on these two starkly differing views of the state of the Steelers in this season-ending edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing all the Steelers’ hopes and fears for 2023 to life – and to laughs.
FanDuel Ohio promo code brings Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer to OH
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for action with no...
Eagles assistant among 4 coordinators that Panthers ask to interview: AP source
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Pointsbet Ohio promo code secures two second chance bets worth up to $2,000
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Pointsbet promo code, new users in Ohio gambling on any sporting event...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0