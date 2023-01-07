‘He’s a legend’: Rex Ryan’s emotional words about Damar Hamlin’s recovery on ESPN’s NFL pregame has fans talking

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. The weary eyes of Steelers Nation now look to 2023. But what do they see? Most eye a Steelers’ glass that’s half-full and then some. The reason for optimism, despite the persistent Pittsburgh playoff drought, is personified by rookie passer Kenny Pickett and the equally young guns on offense: second-year stars Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, along with the seeming superstar in the making, rookie revelation at receiver, George Pickens. But there’s another, dimmer, darker way of looking at what’s transpired in 2022. The sloppy Steelers got off to a disastrous 2-6 start. The offense was utterly inept. The offensive line was built on the cheap and in over their heads. Tomlin bungled the quarterback situation, and Najee Harris was an overreach as a first-round draft pick in 2021. Worst of all, in celebrating Tomlin’s non-losing season streak, the once Super-Bowl-or-bust Steelers are normalizing mediocrity. And middle of the pack only spawns more middling results – a mediocre draft pick and more lukewarm Steelers seasons that leave fans out in the could come the playoffs in January. Hope for the future is great. But the actual results since the Steelers last won a Super Bowl way back in the 2008 season is damning evidence that the once sterling Steelers’ standard has slipped. We have much more on these two starkly differing views of the state of the Steelers in this season-ending edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing all the Steelers’ hopes and fears for 2023 to life – and to laughs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO