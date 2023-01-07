ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Carlson's Timmy Simons named Region Athlete of Week of Dec. 25-31

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
 4 days ago
The voting was closest for the latest Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week!

Last week, there were 425 total votes cast with over a third of those going to eventual winner Tommy Huss of Bedford.

This past week's vote was even more popular. Monroe County Region sports fans nearly doubled the previous week's poll, pouring a total of 825 votes into the mix.

And it was competitive.

Three different athletes received over 100 votes and six athletes had greater than 70.

In the end, Gibraltar Carlson wrestler Timmy Simons took first place with 161 votes.

Check back tomorrow for a new poll!

Timmy Simons, Carlson161

Emily Worden, Mason128

Logan Frank, Monroe114

Cooper Nye, Airport79

Buddy Snodgrass, SMCC73

Caroline Roecker, SMCC71

Lila Clements, NB Huron63

Evan Parker, Whiteford54

Abby Haller, Summerfield49

Andrew Hollinger, Bedford25

Braeden Davis, Dundee5

Graham Junge, Flat Rock3

