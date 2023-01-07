ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas safety lands Louisville offer will visit "very soon"

Lewisville, Tx., High School safety Cameren Jenkins landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday morning. And the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jenkins plans on making an official visit soon to check out the Cardinals. Jenkins told Cardinal Authority that new U of L defensive assistant Ron English extended him a scholarship offer, which is his 23rd on the table.
