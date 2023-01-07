The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army holiday donations have set a new record with more than $860,000 raised - shattering the $811,000 goal. Our prayers were answered," said Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar, "From all of us at The Salvation Army, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those in our community who included our organization in their holiday giving plans. It's because of them we will be able to continue 'doing the most good' in 2023!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO