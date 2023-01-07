Read full article on original website
New grocery store will offer unique groceries to the area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapid's newest grocery store is offering customers something different compared to a normal trip to their regular store. Vytyl, which started it's soft opening back on Dec. 1st, carries a wide range of groceries and products mostly found in Middle Eastern and eastern European culture.
Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosting Lunar New Year Gala January 22
Iowa City — The Iowa City Area Chinese Association will be hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year Gala from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at the Englert Theatre. Activities will include music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring the ICACA, University of Iowa Chinese program, and University of Iowa School of Music. The event will also feature speeches on the Lunar New Year.
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army sets new record with 2022 holiday donations
The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army holiday donations have set a new record with more than $860,000 raised - shattering the $811,000 goal. Our prayers were answered," said Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar, "From all of us at The Salvation Army, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those in our community who included our organization in their holiday giving plans. It's because of them we will be able to continue 'doing the most good' in 2023!
CRPD officers rescue injured hawk on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police officers did a different kind of rescue on Monday. Officers responded to a call of an injured bird on the s-curve on I-380 Monday afternoon. They found a hawk on the side of the road in need of help.
Iowa City bus stop project looking for artists
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee and the South District Neighborhood Association are issuing a call for emerging artists to design, fabricate, and install a new bus stop bench along Highway 6 East, just east of Heinz Road. The emerging artist will lead the...
Hawkeye football players deliver with Meals on Wheels in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Following their win at the Music City Bowl, Hawkeye football players are helping out in their community. Players through the Swarm Collective re spending the start of their offseason bringing warm meals to Meals on Wheels clients in Iowa City and Coralville.
Family, friends wait for answers in stabbing death of Cedar Rapids mother
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Six days after the first homicide of 2023 in Cedar Rapids, family and friends of the woman killed are still wondering what happened as they wait for answers. Devonna Walker, 29, was found stabbed in the 2100 block of North Towne Court...
Violent crime up in Cedar Rapids while several other types of crime fall significantly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department show that violent crime in the city rose dramatically in 2022. The 13% increase over the five-year average was fueled mostly by cases of domestic abuse and aggravated assault, meaning the attack was pre-meditated or planned out.
Linn Co. Sherriff's Office arrests owner in connection to restaurant fire
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection to a fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Central City on Jan. 7. On Wednesday, Linn Co. Sheriff's Office arrested the restaurant's current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. After Iowa Dept. of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal's...
CRPD & Linn Co. Attorney release joint statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After calls from friends and family for answers, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks have released a statement on the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. She was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Town Court NE...
Iowa City maintains federal floodplain management rating
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City has been classified as a Class 6 for floodplain management by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a voluntary federal incentive program to recognize and encourage community floodplain management practices exceeding the minimum...
Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage
Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and charred colon. On March 11, 2023, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection and cystoscopy.
Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
League of Women Voters of Johnson County to host series of Legislative Forums in 2023
Iowa City — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a series of in-person Legislative Forums during the Legislative session, on the fourth Saturday in January, February and March. The first two forums will be held in The Center Assembly Room at 28 S. Linn Street,...
UPDATE: One dead in shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids, victim's identity released
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man found shot behind the wheel of a car in southwest Cedar Rapids is dead - and investigators are hoping to talk to any witnesses that saw what happened Sunday night. Police say 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik of Cedar Rapids was killed over the weekend.
Iowa State Patrol: Cedar Rapids man killed in I-380 crash Tuesday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was killed in a crash along Interstate 380 on Tuesday after crashing into the back of a semi in Johnson County. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Eric Taylor, 37, died in the crash. Authorities say traffic slowed down...
Northern Iowa earns 75-67 victory against Murray State
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born scored 13 of 23 points after halftime and Northern Iowa beat Murray State 75-67 on Tuesday night. Born shot 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Logan Wolf shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Cole Henry shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.
