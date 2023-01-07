ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

New grocery store will offer unique groceries to the area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapid's newest grocery store is offering customers something different compared to a normal trip to their regular store. Vytyl, which started it's soft opening back on Dec. 1st, carries a wide range of groceries and products mostly found in Middle Eastern and eastern European culture.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosting Lunar New Year Gala January 22

Iowa City — The Iowa City Area Chinese Association will be hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year Gala from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at the Englert Theatre. Activities will include music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring the ICACA, University of Iowa Chinese program, and University of Iowa School of Music. The event will also feature speeches on the Lunar New Year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army sets new record with 2022 holiday donations

The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army holiday donations have set a new record with more than $860,000 raised - shattering the $811,000 goal. Our prayers were answered," said Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar, "From all of us at The Salvation Army, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those in our community who included our organization in their holiday giving plans. It's because of them we will be able to continue 'doing the most good' in 2023!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City bus stop project looking for artists

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee and the South District Neighborhood Association are issuing a call for emerging artists to design, fabricate, and install a new bus stop bench along Highway 6 East, just east of Heinz Road. The emerging artist will lead the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City maintains federal floodplain management rating

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City has been classified as a Class 6 for floodplain management by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a voluntary federal incentive program to recognize and encourage community floodplain management practices exceeding the minimum...
IOWA CITY, IA
Woman suing state, claims that UIHC operation left her with permanent damage

Iowa City — A Le Clair Woman is suing the state, claiming that a cervical cancer operation left her with a bowel perforation and charred colon. On March 11, 2023, Tiffany Lunsford went to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for a hysterectomy, salpingectomy, ovarian cystectomy, pelvic lymph node dissection and cystoscopy.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Northern Iowa earns 75-67 victory against Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born scored 13 of 23 points after halftime and Northern Iowa beat Murray State 75-67 on Tuesday night. Born shot 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Logan Wolf shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Cole Henry shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.
MURRAY, KY

