Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Timing Shifts For Major Storm Packed With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Sleet, Snow
The projected timing for a significant storm bringing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, sleet, and snow has changed. The system is now expected to arrive in this region earlier than had been earlier predicted, on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, before continuing through the afternoon and intensify…
Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds
A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, along with sleet and snow in some areas.The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13, AccuWeather r…
NewsChannel 36
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For Northeast
A quick-moving system brought light snow to parts of the region, leading to slippery conditions in spots just before daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9.With a stretch of dry days upcoming, attention is now turning to a coast-to-coast system that is now due to arrive in the Northeast earlier than …
Protecting Lake Erie shoreline from future storms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From sections of sidewalk heaved up on roadways, to fences torn from their anchors and tossed asunder by the hurricane-force winds which drove ice and water over the Lake Erie shore during the Blizzard of 2022, the damage from the storm is evident along many sections of Buffalo's waterfront.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
McDonalds in Buffalo uses store as a shelter during recent storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — Two McDonalds managers in Buffalo are still receiving praise for a good deed they did around Christmas time. Store Manger Kristin Kosha says as they were preparing to close up the store early to go home due to the storm coming in and realized leaving might not be an option. “When […]
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
wutv29.com
City leadership open to discuss freezing power station issue post Blizzard '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Evaluating National Grids response to the blizzard, one Buffalo Common Councilmember is opening up about discussions he had with national grid after a number of substations literally froze during the blizzard leaving many customers in the cold. “Those are some of the design things people had questions,...
Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State
Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
Officials from a legendary discount department store continue to report the store is returning to New York State in the very near future. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported more on the rumors that Ames Department Stores are returning to New York State. Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To...
Crews Are Searching For Missing Woman In Hamburg, New York
The missing person alert went out overnight to Village of Hamburg residents.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA).
ubspectrum.com
UB students detail harrowing experiences during ‘once-in-a-generation’ blizzard
After 10 days of treatment for a pelvic fracture that left her temporarily disabled and wheelchair-bound, Thraptthi Perumal came home to her apartment near UB’s South Campus. Less than 24 hours after she was discharged, Snowstorm Elliott hit her neighborhood — hard. Her power, water and heat went...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Yearly Inflation-Based Raises Confirmed For Many New York State Workers
Gov. Hochul confirmed inflation-bases raises will come each year for many workers in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first state of the state address since being elected as New York's first female governor. Hochul announced plans to keep New Yorkers say, improve bail...
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 2