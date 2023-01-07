ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 On Your Side

Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

A quick-moving system brought light snow to parts of the region, leading to slippery conditions in spots just before daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9.With a stretch of dry days upcoming, attention is now turning to a coast-to-coast system that is now due to arrive in the Northeast earlier than …
2 On Your Side

Protecting Lake Erie shoreline from future storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From sections of sidewalk heaved up on roadways, to fences torn from their anchors and tossed asunder by the hurricane-force winds which drove ice and water over the Lake Erie shore during the Blizzard of 2022, the damage from the storm is evident along many sections of Buffalo's waterfront.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State

Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

