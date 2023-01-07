Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal's national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo's history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World...
Porterville Recorder
Milan out of Italian Cup after 1-0 loss to 10-man Torino
MILAN (AP) — Defending Serie A champion AC Milan was eliminated from the Italian Cup on Wednesday after a surprise 1-0 loss at home to 10-man Torino after extra time. Torino will face either Sampdoria or Fiorentina in the quarterfinals. Torino’s chances of getting a result at San Siro...
Porterville Recorder
Farrell gets 4-game ban, should be available for 6 Nations
LONDON (AP) — England back Owen Farrell should be available for the start of the Six Nations despite receiving a four-match ban on Wednesday for a dangerous tackle while playing for club team Saracens. Farrell's ban will be reduced to three games, the RFU said, if he completes a...
