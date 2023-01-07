Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot while driving in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police investigators are looking into a possible road rage shooting that left a man seriously injured on Jan. 10. Glendale Police say the shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers initially responded to the scene following a shots fired call that came in before 12:00 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
QC couple arrested in connection with killing
Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
Murder trial delayed again for suspect accused of killing Chandler roommate
CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the trial for the man accused of killing his Chandler roommate and hiding her body parts around the Valley was delayed again. Landscapers first found a piece of Amy Leagans' body in November 2020, after she disappeared at the end of October. Days later,...
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
fox10phoenix.com
Man seriously hurt following possible road rage shooting in Glendale
Police say officers responded to the scene after they received a shots fired call. The victim may have been headed back to work when the shooting happened. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Arizona man arrested in Fresno County transporting Fentanyl, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Arizona was arrested just outside of Fresno after he was found with 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix was detained following a vehicle stop near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered a […]
AZFamily
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
Endangered 12-year-old Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX — An endangered Phoenix girl was safely located in Tucson after being reported missing Tuesday, Phoenix police said. Officers from the Phoenix and Tucson police departments were searching for a missing, endangered 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp. According to police, she might have been in the company of Joseph Henderson,...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
AZFamily
Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
AZFamily
Man dead after crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
actionnews5.com
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
Potential key testimony in trial for alleged ‘canal killer’
Potential key testimony in the Phoenix canal murders trial. This comes 30 years after two young women were brutally murdered near a canal in Sunnyslope back in the 1990s.
AZFamily
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
KTAR.com
Sister of longtime Bonneville employee killed in Scottsdale crash reminds public: Don’t drive drunk
PHOENIX — The sister of a longtime Bonneville account executive killed by a suspected drunk driver late last month in Scottsdale has a message for those thinking about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks. “I mean, my goodness, don’t do it,” Heather Hassan, the sister of Dawn...
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
