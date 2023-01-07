ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man shot while driving in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police investigators are looking into a possible road rage shooting that left a man seriously injured on Jan. 10. Glendale Police say the shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers initially responded to the scene following a shots fired call that came in before 12:00 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC couple arrested in connection with killing

Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Endangered 12-year-old Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX — An endangered Phoenix girl was safely located in Tucson after being reported missing Tuesday, Phoenix police said. Officers from the Phoenix and Tucson police departments were searching for a missing, endangered 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp. According to police, she might have been in the company of Joseph Henderson,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ

