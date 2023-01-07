ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61

Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 106, HIGH POINT 69

Percentages: FG .456, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Koverman 2-2, Austin 2-6, House 1-3, Perez 1-3, Childress 1-4, Randleman 0-1, Thiam 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey, House, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (House 4, Harvey 2, Holt 2, Randleman 2, Thiam 2, Williams 2, Childress,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
ARMY 72, AMERICAN 60

Percentages: FG .449, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (O'Neil 2-2, Knotek 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Sprouse 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: 5 (Smalls 2, Donadio, Sprouse, Stephens). Steals: 10 (Ball 2, Ballisager Webb 2,...
GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50

Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
STARKVILLE, MS
RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67

Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
PENN STATE 85, INDIANA 66

Percentages: FG .441, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Geronimo 2, Jackson-Davis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson-Davis 4, Hood-Schifino 2, Reneau 2, Kopp). Steals: 1 (Geronimo). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
UMASS LOWELL 80, VERMONT 65

Percentages: FG .407, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-2, Penn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Veretto). Turnovers: 3 (Penn 3). Steals: 8 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Gibson 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Smith, Veretto). Technical Fouls: None.
LOWELL, MA
RICHMOND 61, DAVIDSON 57

Percentages: FG .444, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nelson 4-6, Gustavson 1-2, Randolph 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Grace 1-4, Roche 1-4, Burton 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Burton, Gustavson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Randolph 2, Gustavson). Steals: 6 (Burton 5,...
RICHMOND, CA
LEHIGH 76, HOLY CROSS 58

Percentages: FG .426, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Batchelder 5-11, Piwko 1-1, Dorsey 1-4, Montgomery 0-1, Tse 0-1, Octave 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gates 2, Dorsey, Kenney). Turnovers: 17 (Dorsey 5, Gates 5, Batchelder 2, Tse 2, Kenney, Montgomery, Octave). Steals: 5 (Batchelder,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hinson 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Elliott 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Burton 0-1, Santos 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Cummings 4, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham, Hinson, Sibande). Steals: 9 (Federiko...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BAYLOR 83, WEST VIRGINIA 78

Percentages: FG .442, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (George 5-9, Flagler 3-7, Cryer 1-3, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges, Love). Turnovers: 9 (Bridges 3, Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler, George, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Flagler 2, Bridges, Love, Thamba). Technical Fouls: None.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MIAMI, FL
LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
AMHERST, MA
Washington 100, Chicago 97

CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
CHICAGO, IL
HOFSTRA 77, MONMOUTH 57

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .396, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Spence 2-2, Ball 2-4, Ruth 1-3, Collins 1-5, Holmstrom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ruth). Turnovers: 16 (Ruth 3, Ball 2, Collins 2, Foster 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Vuga 2, Allen). Steals: 11...
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72

Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...

