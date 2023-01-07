Read full article on original website
Felony assault charges dismissed when victim fails to show
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Old Forge accused of assaulting her boyfriend when she caught him with another woman was cleared of felony assault charges Tuesday. Daryl Elesis Prutt-Merriwether, 39, was charged by Duryea police of following her boyfriend, Markis Hawkins, to a residence in the 1200 block of Main Street on Oct. 26, according to court records.
UPDATED: Jury acquits Knorr on charge of criminal attempted murder
WILKES-BARRE — Clayton Leroy Knorr immediately dropped his head into his hands when the jury foreman announced “not guilty”
Detectives upgrade charge to criminal homicide in deadly Kingston fire
KINGSTON — A woman who allegedly admitted to intentionally setting a fire inside her Kingston apartment that took the life of her husban
YAHOO!
Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide
Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened. And he blamed his co-defendant. Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during...
PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County
LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Man with warrants provides false name to PSP, is arrested on southside
SHENANDOAH – A Mahanoy Plane man with several warrants was arrested Saturday at West and Oak Streets after a traffic stop. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2008 Jeep for traffic violations at that intersection. The passenger, Daniel D. Quinn, 43, of Mahanoy Plane, provided a false name to...
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head
Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Home under construction vandalized in Lackawanna County
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages. According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The […]
YAHOO!
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10
—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
Trooper: A vial with a cloudy liquid found in Knorr’s pocket
WILKES-BARRE — A nearly four-inch long glass vial almost completely filled with a cloudy liquid was removed from the front pant’s pocket of Clayton Knorr after he was arrested in a Park & Ride lot in Hanover Township, an undercover state police trooper testified Tuesday. Knorr, 42, of...
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
SUV stolen from dealership in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for the people who stole an SUV right from a dealership. Police say around 2 a.m. Monday, a Dodge Durango Hellcat was taken right from the lot at Ken Pollock Nissan on Mundy Street. The car is valued at around...
