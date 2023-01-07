Read full article on original website
Related
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Sporting News
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? Manchester United teenager makes debut in League Cup vs Charlton Athletic
The domestic cup competitions are often breeding grounds for raw young talent, as bigger clubs look to rotate their squads and traverse the fixture congestion brought on by multiple competitions and scheduling quirks like the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Manchester United matched up against League One side Charlton Athletic...
Mara and Djenepo strike early to take Southampton past Manchester City
What a difference a week makes for Nathan Jones. Seven days after the Southampton manager left the pitch with boos ringing his ears after losing the bottom of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, an inspired performance that was capped by goals from Sékou Mara and Moussa Djenepo’s spectacular chip from knocked the wind out of Manchester City’s sails on a blustery night on the south coast.
Yardbarker
Oxford Utd 0-3 Arsenal FA Cup Player ratings – A very surprising MOTM
Oxford v Arsenal Player Ratings – by Peter Doherty. This was the archetypal game of two halves. Arsenal were woeful in the first half and showed their superiority in the second. However it is only fair to highlight the incredible work rate of the Oxford team as they gave the opposition no time on the ball and harried Arsenal into mistakes. Here are my ratings…. Turner (7) When Arsenal replaced a German international with a player from the MLS many eyebrows were raised, including my own. However Turner has proven to be an extremely competent goalkeeper. Gave Oxford no reason to believe a mistake was in the offing as he was assured throughout. Snuffed out their one real chance and his distribution was superb. Tomiyasu (5) Looks off the boil at the minute. His decision making in timing his tackles isn’t quite on point, and winning duels is generally one of his major strengths. His passing was awry and he missed a couple of opportunities to create forward momentum. Holding (6) Rob Holding is a perennial 6. He is limited but those limitations weren’t stretched on this occasion. Gabriel (9) It may come as a surprise to award a 9 for a premiership player against League One opposition but you’ve got to play what’s in front of you and that’s exactly what Gabriel did. His head was on every cross, of which there was a lot and he was alert to danger any time Oxford had the ball in the box. The rough and tumble of this game truly suited him. Tierney (6) Was solid in defence but the attacking aspect of his game wasn’t as accurate as usual. Lacked a foil on the left side to work with as Lokonga offered very little. Lokonga (4) They say there is a player in there somewhere but I’ve never seen it. Needs an extra second on the ball every time, and that is a luxury not awarded in the English game. Could possibly do a job in Serie A but hasn’t shown anything to demonstrate that he has what it takes to make his mark at Arsenal. Elneny (6) As with Holding I could have given him his rating pre-game and felt fairly confident it would have rang true. Another steady squad player and delighted to see him score the goal as he rarely gets the spotlight. For all his limitations you have to love him. Vieira (6) Rescued his mark considerably with his two assists. Had a horrible first half and looked shaken by the physicality of the game. But the free kick delivery was sublime and his through ball for Nketiah perfectly weighted. Saka (5) Didn’t offer much really, with the exception of one piece if skill that almost opened the scoring. The boy takes an awful lot of abuse and remains unprotected by referees. Might have paid a high cost for playing him Nketiah (8) Was industrious throughout without being remarkable but then does what all instinctive goalscorers do, he pops up with two superb finishes. That is the very reason why he was awarded the new contract and although he doesn’t offer as much an all round game as Jesus, he is probably a better finisher. Martinelli (6) Tried hard without really succeeding. The Oxford right back did really well to subdue him. Played a lovely through ball for the third though. You’ll never fault Martinelli for endeavour. All in all a true cup tie with the underdogs having a go, but the quality coming through in the end. How do you Gooners rate it? Peter.
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
ng-sportingnews.com
Oxford vs Arsenal result, score, highlights and analysis as Gunners set up FA Cup tie at Manchester City
Eddie Nketiah said Premier League leaders Arsenal would be "up for it" against Manchester City after the forward's clinical brace at Oxford United helped seal a fourth-round FA Cup showdown against the Gunners' main rivals for the league title. Arsenal made seven changes against Oxford, who stood 58 places below...
Gary Neville questions ‘radical’ new Man Utd wage cap and fears it will ruin Mbappe, Bellingham and Rice transfers
GARY NEVILLE has hit out at Manchester United’s new £200,000-a-week salary cap. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing to introduce a “Cristiano Ronaldo rule” which will see wages limited. The club’s most recent annual wage bill was around £228m - the biggest in the Premier League....
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
thecomeback.com
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: PSG Has ‘An Impossible Proposal’ for Argentine Star
Paris Saint-Germain wants to extend Lionel Messi after the 35-year-old has had a bounce-back 2022-23 season. The veteran forward’s contract expires in June and he will become a free agent afterward. Marca reported on Tuesday that Jorge Messi will arrive in Paris in the coming weeks, and the Parisian...
Facing Lionel Messi, saying the wrong country and registration woes: Cristiano Ronaldo's weird and wonderful first week in Saudi Arabia
Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an eventful start to the year as he settles in at Al-Nassr
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker Nominees: Full List
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker nominees were revealed Jan. 9 ahead of voting kicking off on Jan. 10. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The best players from the last year receive monster upgrades making them the most sought after and expensive items in the game. Nominees were revealed Jan. 9 for goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and attackers.
Real Madrid pay tribute to 'one of the club's great legends' Gareth Bale after his shock retirement
The club said it wanted to show its 'gratitude, admiration and affection,' in the statement that came shortly after the former Wales international confirmed he was quitting.
Yardbarker
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events
The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
Soccer-'Rent Boy' chant to be considered breach of rules, says FA
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The "Rent Boy" chant will be considered a breach of the Football Association's rules, it said on Wednesday in a statement condemning all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums.
Man Utd tipped to seal Edouard Mendy transfer as replacement for David De Gea from Chelsea as he holds contract talks
LOUIS SAHA has claimed signing Edouard Mendy "would make perfect sense" for Manchester United if David De Gea doesn't sign a new Old Trafford deal. Spanish stopper De Gea, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season. He is reportedly facing a huge pay-cut to his current...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Liverpool begins the weekend just one point ahead of its hosts when it visits Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium for its 18th match of the Premier League season (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium). The bad news for the Reds is that Brighton’s early...
Romeo Beckham makes Brentford B debut with sons of two other ex-Premier League stars as dad David watches on
ROMEO BECKHAM was welcomed by a record crowd as he began life in senior English football - alongside a couple more recognisable surnames. Some 553 people turned up at Erith and Belvedere as the glam king helped his side to a 3-2 win, up from their average attendance of 160.
FOX Sports
Arsenal beats Oxford 3-0, sets up FA Cup match with Man City
OXFORD, England (AP) — Arsenal set up a fourth-round match with English Premier League title rival Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford 3-0 on Monday. Eddie Nketiah scored twice after Mohamed Elneny’s opener, with all of the league leader’s goals coming in the space of 13 second-half minutes at an atmospheric Kassam Stadium.
Comments / 1