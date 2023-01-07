Read full article on original website
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
SpaceNews.com
China’s Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter and rover appear to be in trouble
HELSINKI — The two spacecraft making up China’s first interplanetary mission are both suffering issues, with the rover potentially lost on the surface after winter hibernation. The Zhurong Mars rover has been hibernating on the Martian surface since May 18 last year and was expected to resume activity...
Watch a comet make its closest approach in 50,000 years online next week
To share a view of comet C/2022 E3 ZTF at perihelion with anyone interested, the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a free livestream starting at 11:00 p.m. EST (0400 GMT) on Jan. 12.
Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule leave space station on Jan. 9
A robotic SpaceX cargo craft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station Monday afternoon (Jan. 9), and you can watch the action live.
Futurism
NASA Discovers Precious Gemstones on Mars
Scientists believe they've discovered a cache of gemstones on the surface of Mars. No, we're not talking about diamonds — according to a study published last month in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets by a team of Arizona State University and NASA-affiliated researchers, the Red Planet's Gale Crater is teeming with opals.
SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
New NASA Photo is From 20,000 Light-Years Away, and It is Bonkers
Each photo taken by NASA scientists is more breathtaking than the last, but the latest is a true showstopper. The image shows a collection of stars glittering in the dark more than 20,000 light-years away with unbelievable clarity. Thanks to continuous advances in technology, space photography gets sharper and more...
ancientpages.com
Amazing Photos Of Ancient Ruins Hidden Under Thessaloniki Metro Revealed By Archaeologists
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The beautiful Greek port city Thessaloniki was an important metropolis during the Roman period and the second largest and wealthiest city of the Byzantine Empire. “No man will be without a homeland, as long as Salonica exists,” wrote Nikephoros Choumnos, the Byzantine scholar and statesman...
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
Modern Sightings Give Hope the Tasmanian Tiger May Have Survived Extinction
Either by luck or by Jurassic Park style scientists...
There Are Strong Indications the Lost City of Atlantis May be Buried Under African Desert
This is why people think Atlantis may actually be in the Sahara.
Gizmodo
China's First Mission to Mars Seems to Be Struggling
China’s Zhurong rover went into hibernation mode in May 2022 to avoid the harsh winter season on Mars, but communication issues, both with the rover and orbiter, suggest something’s now very wrong with the mission. The six-wheeled Martian rover was scheduled to wake up in late December, but...
Weather, FAA computers, not enough staff: Here's why your flight may have been delayed
A computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed airline traffic across the United States Wednesday morning, affecting more than 12,000 flights within, into or out of the country, according to the tracking website FlightAware, with the number expected to rise as airports recover. A week before, Florida airports saw hundreds of delays due to an air traffic control computer issue. Travelers dealt with tens of thousands of flight delays and cancelations when an arctic blast pummeled much...
NASA shares photo of C/2022 E3 comet streaking through space
Today’s astronomy photo of the day is none other than the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Astronomers first discovered the comet in early March of 2022. Comet E3 is set to pass by Earth at the end of this month, coming its closest to Earth on February 1. Until then, though, NASA has shared a spectacular E3 comet photo.
Scientists Propose That Ancient Roman Concrete Could Heal Itself
The concept is like something out of science fiction: a building with material that, after it sustains damage, is able to repair itself. But we’re not talking about nanotechnology on an interstellar vehicle here; we’re not even talking about something that might take place decades or centuries from now. Instead, this technology came to the foreground thousands of years ago, in the time of ancient Rome.
The story behind The Dacian King sculpture, one of the greatest rock carvings of the modern world.
The sculpture of the great King Decebalus is known for being the highest rock sculpture in all of Europe and for also holding the title as the largest rock carving on a riverbank in the world. Its location is in the Mraconia river valley about 16 miles away from the city of Orsova, Romania. This marvelous rock carving of King Decebalus holds a height of 141 ft and a width of 104 ft. The inscription carved in Latin “DECEBALUS REX - DRAGAN FECIT” translates to King Decebalus made by Dragan. It was created between 1994 and 2004 and took 12 brave sculptors to finish. Due to the remote location bringing heavy machinery was nearly impossible, because of this all working tools were to be transported by boats and bags. From the base of the rock to the scaffold, the sculptors had to climb to the summit to begin their days work.
All is not what it seems in this James Webb Space Telescope image
NASA's Webb Space Telescope image is a galaxy in star formation, but the six-pointed star is actually caused by diffraction
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Great Lakes?
The Great Lakes, comprising Lakes Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, and Ontario, are home to a diverse array of fascinating life. Much attention is given to the fish near the surface, but the depths of these massive lakes harbor unique creatures. From small invertebrates to large fish, the bottom of the Great Lakes is a thriving ecosystem. The creatures within it are essential to the overall health and balance of the lakes. Let’s take a look at the animals that live at the bottom of these lakes and explore their roles!
scitechdaily.com
Hubble Space Telescope: Calling on a Galactic Neighbor
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the galaxy LEDA 48062 in the constellation Perseus. LEDA 48062 is the faint, sparse, amorphous galaxy on the right side of this image, and it is accompanied by a more sharply defined neighbor on the left, the large, disc-like lenticular galaxy UGC 8603. A smattering of more distant galaxies also litter the background, and a handful of foreground stars are also visible throughout the image.
Gizmodo
The Most Precious Human Relics Left in Space
Being the space nerd that I am, I often imagine a museum filled with the most important objects ever sent to space. We couldn’t possibly build a place like this, but we can speculate as to which human artifacts deserve a place in our imaginary spaceflight museum. Most things...
Comments / 1