The sculpture of the great King Decebalus is known for being the highest rock sculpture in all of Europe and for also holding the title as the largest rock carving on a riverbank in the world. Its location is in the Mraconia river valley about 16 miles away from the city of Orsova, Romania. This marvelous rock carving of King Decebalus holds a height of 141 ft and a width of 104 ft. The inscription carved in Latin “DECEBALUS REX - DRAGAN FECIT” translates to King Decebalus made by Dragan. It was created between 1994 and 2004 and took 12 brave sculptors to finish. Due to the remote location bringing heavy machinery was nearly impossible, because of this all working tools were to be transported by boats and bags. From the base of the rock to the scaffold, the sculptors had to climb to the summit to begin their days work.

