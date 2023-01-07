Read full article on original website
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Ravens quarterback situation could put them in rarified postseason category
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ quarterback situation remains in flux for their wild card game against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a knee injury and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t throw during the open viewing window of practice, according to multiple reports.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Browns must not fall into the trap of fooling themselves about 2023 – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh:. 1. The moment the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing he’d face a significant suspension, there was a danger of misreading the 2022 season. They would be waiting for Watson to serve what turned out to be an 11-game suspension. They could correctly tell themselves that they would not see the “real” Watson until 2023.
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
Discussing the Browns’ search for a new DC with Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey Kinnamon...
John Harbaugh viewed regular-season finale against Bengals as part of two-game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio — John Harbaugh’s post-game press conference on Sunday was a brief one. Harbaugh started out by praising his team’s “outstanding” effort against the Bengals and wrapped up his time at the microphone less than three minutes later. The most interesting takeaway from Harbaugh’s...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Bengals regular season offensive grades: Who was elite, average and replaceable in 2022?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals’ season isn’t over. They face the Ravens on Sunday in an AFC wild card game. But before they do that, let’s take a look at how the team performed in the regular season. Here’s how the Bengals’ offensive players graded at season’s...
Who’s most to blame for the Browns’ disappointing defense in 2022? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10, and are left with questions and concerns for the underwhelming performances. And a main concern visibly for this unit, is the defensive struggles. These struggles have led to the firing of Joe Woods, this morning. The...
