Teams with the most Premier League points in a calendar year
The ten teams that have accumulated the most Premier League points in a calendar year.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Chelsea reignite interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia
Chelsea are readying a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in January, 90min understands.
Wolves agree deal to bring ex-Southampton player back to Premier League
Mario Lemina on his way back to the Premier League with Wolves
Chelsea join race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea have identified Sporting CP's Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back, sources have told 90min.
Liverpool's stance on Teun Koopmeiners transfer
Liverpool's stance on signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, after he spoke out on a potential move to Anfield.
Liverpool Hopes of Signing Lazio Ace Stefan de Vrij Dashed as Star Defender Signs New Contract
Liverpool could be set to miss out on Lazio star defender Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutchman is believed to have penned a new deal with the Serie A high-flyers.
How long is an average Premier League match?
How long is a Premier League match and how much does the ball remain in play?
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
Xavi makes stance clear on Sergio Busquets' Barcelona future
Barcelona coach Xavi speaks about Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season.
Leeds close to finalising club-record deal for Hoffenheim striker
Leeds United are close to finalising a deal for Hoffenheim forward Georgino Rutter, 90min understands.
Joao Felix extends Atletico Madrid contract prior to Chelsea move
Joao Felix extends Atletico Madrid contract prior to Chelsea move.
The top Premier League moments of the month - December 2022
The top Premier League moments of December 2022.
Erik ten Hag discusses when Jack Butland could make Man Utd debut
Jack Butland could make Man Utd debut against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Youssoufa Moukoko considering offers as Borussia Dortmund refuse to meet demands
Youssoufa Moukoko's Borussia Dortmund is looking more and more uncertain as the club struggle to agree terms over a new contract.
Chelsea keen on January deal for Gladbach's Marcus Thuram
Chelsea are pursuing a January deal for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Betis - Supercopa de Espana
Predicting the Barcelona starting XI that Xavi could pick to face Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Liverpool show faith in promising youngster with new long-term contract
Liverpool have handed a new long-term contract to a youngster Jurgen Klopp played nine times in 2021/22.
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez leaves LAFC for Sao Paulo on free transfer
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez has ended his four-year stay in Major League Soccer, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free transfer from LAFC. The 25-year-old originally arrived in MLS from Ecuadorian side Independiente DV in 2019, joining Orlando City where he went on to make 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Fulham in the Premier League.
