Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez leaves LAFC for Sao Paulo on free transfer

Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez has ended his four-year stay in Major League Soccer, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free transfer from LAFC. The 25-year-old originally arrived in MLS from Ecuadorian side Independiente DV in 2019, joining Orlando City where he went on to make 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.
