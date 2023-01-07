ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Linebacker Accepts 2023 Senior Bowl Invite

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The freight train is ready to terrorize NFL offenses.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football's first unanimous All-American just accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl. Ivan Pace Jr. is taking his talents to Mobile, Alabama.

The 2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year tallied 120 tackles, 19.5 TFLs, and 9.0 sacks this past season. The TFLs ranked third in the nation, while 120 stops are seventh-most in the country, and his 9 sacks rank 14th.

The consensus big board has him slotted 199th overall among 2023 NFL Draft prospects, and 13th at the linebacker position.

Pace joins fellow Bearcats Josh Whyle and Tre Tucker in the showcase game.

Check out the event on Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET and practices all week leading up to it airing on NFL Network.

