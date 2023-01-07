ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

By Allison Elyse Gualtieri
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY4uW_0k71DWai00

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.

Two people — a man and a woman — had escaped the home to find help, police Capt. Matt Truitt told CBS affiliate WFMY .

The slaying comes just days after eight people were killed in Enoch, Utah in what authorities there say was a murder-suicide. Police said a Michael Haight, 42 killed his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, along with his mother-in-law and the couple's five children. Haight had been served with divorce papers on Dec. 27, his wife's lawyer said.

Comments / 152

Roberta Cruz
4d ago

I think this country is imploding. the home is no longer a safe place for some. my condolences for this family as well as the others in utah.

Reply(2)
49
Reyna de Agua
4d ago

The end of times. I don't care if some people don't believe in Jesus's return, but all these things would happen, before He returns, it is written. Read the Bible.

Reply(20)
83
JC46&2
4d ago

Seriously wtf is going on? This is out of control!! Why is it that some ppl feel they have the right to end anothers life. If they wish to end their life then that's up to them but let others choose what they wish to do with theirs.

Reply(12)
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help

Two people were screaming for help in High Point, North Carolina, leading police to a gruesome scene Five people were discovered dead Saturday morning after two people were "screaming for help" in High Point, North Carolina, in what cops believe to be a murder-suicide. Around 7:05 a.m., an adult male and an adult female led police to the bodies of five deceased victims, including three children and two adults, the High Point Police Department said. There were two adults "running down the street … screaming that they needed help," High Point Police Capt....
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS 17

Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
MCLEANSVILLE, NC
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy