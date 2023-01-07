Elderly woman assaulted, suspects taken into custody after seven-minute police chase

One suspect was arrested and another detained after an elderly woman was assaulted and her vehicle was stolen in Fort Worth’s Clairemont Place neighborhood Friday night, police said.

According to a Fort Worth Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Friday. They confirmed that an elderly woman had been assaulted and her vehicle stolen.

A spokesperson for MedStar said the patient was treated and released at the scene.

Police said a patrol officer spotted the vehicle, a gold-colored Kia Sorento, around 8 p.m. and attempted to pull it over. Instead of stopping, the suspect accelerated and tried to evade the officer. The suspect hit two vehicles during the pursuit, but no injuries were reported.

According to the release, the pursuit lasted about seven minutes and involved officers from the Fort Worth Police Department’s Patrol Division, Directed Response Units and Air Support Unit.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested, police said, and faces charges of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The passenger was detained pending an investigation into the theft. Police say additional charges are pending for both suspects.

Jail records identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Donnie Verrett and the other as 17-year-old Kailand Rushton. Both face charges of aggravated robbery, according to the jail records.