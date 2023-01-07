ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

5 dead, including 3 minors, in alleged North Carolina murder-suicide

By Matthew Sedacca
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Five people, including three minors, were found dead at a High Point, NC home in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

The bodies of two adults and three juveniles were discovered inside a home Saturday morning around 7 a.m., said police , who were responding to two adults crying out for help.

Police arrived to find a man and woman who had been in the home during the incident and told the officers they needed help, WFMY reported .

Police forced their way into the home, where they found the five people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina deaths come just two days after 42-year-old Michael Haight fatally shot seven of his family members — including his five children between ages 4 and 17, his wife, and his 78-year-old mother-in-law — in Enoch City, Utah, before turning the gun on himself.

The tragic family murder-suicide occurred two weeks after Haight’s wife, Tausha, filed for divorce. Haight’s sister-in-law said that he had removed all of the family’s guns just days before the slaughter, making them “vulnerable.”

