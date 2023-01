The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division spent much of Sunday (Jan. 8) searching the waters of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing boater. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday the Causeway Police Department contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after a 12-14 foot Boston Whaler boat was found floating under the bridge near the 23-mile marker. The boat was unoccupied.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO