BASKETBALL: Miners carry momentum into league
VISALIA – The El Diamante girls’ basketball team finished non-league play with a 13-1 overall record. After their first game against Redwood, their record in league play is 1-0. After playing some tough teams in non-league play and only losing once (in a tournament), the El Diamante Miners began league play as a strong contender for the top spot. After a slow start in the first half, the Miners hit their stride in the third quarter and took the lead over the Rangers before finishing the game with a score of 67-52.
Tulare, January 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tulare. The Lemoore High School soccer team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on January 10, 2023, 16:30:00. The Mission Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Tulare Western High School on January 10, 2023, 16:30:00.
Fresno State football gets ranked in final AP Top 25 poll
The Fresno State football team (10-4) comes in ranked #24 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Tulare, Fresno County schools exceed standards
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Elementary schools in Tulare County and Fresno County are being celebrated as shining examples of student achievement, joining over 300 California schools in the prestigious California Distinguished Schools Award program announced on Jan. 6. Tulare County’s Lincoln Charter Elementary in Kingsburg joins Fresno County’s Columbine Elementary...
Earthquake shakes near Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km. No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check Out
Fresno is a city in California's Central Valley known for its diverse cuisine, and there are plenty of great buffet options to choose from. Here are eight of the best buffets in Fresno:
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Fresno County Declares State of Emergency
As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
TC Cattlewomen beef up education scholarships
TULARE COUNTY – For Tulare County students with their sights set on a career in agriculture, one local organization is investing in the next generation of ag talent with several scholarships to ease their way. The Tulare County Cattlewomen organization recently announced they are now receiving applications for several...
Fresno County Historical Society: What was Fresno doing 100 years ago
Fresno County Historical Society is constantly reflecting on the past and sharing a little perspective on how much Fresno has changed… and stayed the same. President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to look back at Fresno County history and more on this month’s Grapevine News Letter. As the rains of the new year continued outside and Leval shared pictures from the floods of 1884.
Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
Tulare Historical Museum toasts to fundraiser revival
TULARE – The Tulare Historical Museum has announced the return of their formal tasting event after a two-year hiatus. Back by popular demand according to the Tulare Historical Museum is their fundraising event, A Night of Wine Cheese and Chocolate. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Space is limited and all proceeds go back to the general operations of the museum. Tickets are available for $50 per person and can be reserved by contacting [email protected] or 559-684-2074.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Suspect wanted for assault at Fresno City College identified
Investigators say the suspect used some type of sharp object to hurt the student after the class they were attending had ended.
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
