Exeter, CA

thesungazette.com

BASKETBALL: Miners carry momentum into league

VISALIA – The El Diamante girls’ basketball team finished non-league play with a 13-1 overall record. After their first game against Redwood, their record in league play is 1-0. After playing some tough teams in non-league play and only losing once (in a tournament), the El Diamante Miners began league play as a strong contender for the top spot. After a slow start in the first half, the Miners hit their stride in the third quarter and took the lead over the Rangers before finishing the game with a score of 67-52.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare, Fresno County schools exceed standards

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Elementary schools in Tulare County and Fresno County are being celebrated as shining examples of student achievement, joining over 300 California schools in the prestigious California Distinguished Schools Award program announced on Jan. 6. Tulare County’s Lincoln Charter Elementary in Kingsburg joins Fresno County’s Columbine Elementary...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Earthquake shakes near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34  a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km.  No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
PORTERVILLE, CA
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023

Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
clovisroundup.com

Fresno County Declares State of Emergency

As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

TC Cattlewomen beef up education scholarships

TULARE COUNTY – For Tulare County students with their sights set on a career in agriculture, one local organization is investing in the next generation of ag talent with several scholarships to ease their way. The Tulare County Cattlewomen organization recently announced they are now receiving applications for several...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno County Historical Society: What was Fresno doing 100 years ago

Fresno County Historical Society is constantly reflecting on the past and sharing a little perspective on how much Fresno has changed… and stayed the same. President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to look back at Fresno County history and more on this month’s Grapevine News Letter. As the rains of the new year continued outside and Leval shared pictures from the floods of 1884.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare Historical Museum toasts to fundraiser revival

TULARE – The Tulare Historical Museum has announced the return of their formal tasting event after a two-year hiatus. Back by popular demand according to the Tulare Historical Museum is their fundraising event, A Night of Wine Cheese and Chocolate. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Space is limited and all proceeds go back to the general operations of the museum. Tickets are available for $50 per person and can be reserved by contacting [email protected] or 559-684-2074.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

2 train cars derailed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

