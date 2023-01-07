VISALIA – The El Diamante girls’ basketball team finished non-league play with a 13-1 overall record. After their first game against Redwood, their record in league play is 1-0. After playing some tough teams in non-league play and only losing once (in a tournament), the El Diamante Miners began league play as a strong contender for the top spot. After a slow start in the first half, the Miners hit their stride in the third quarter and took the lead over the Rangers before finishing the game with a score of 67-52.

VISALIA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO