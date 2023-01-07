Read full article on original website
Detached house sells in Worcester for $375,000
Rafael Fernandez and Paola Dejesus fernandez acquired the property at 91 Bellevue Street, Worcester, from N Hm Improvements Llc B on Dec. 22, 2022, for $375,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,934-square-foot lot.
Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester
Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
Sale closed in Worcester: $450,000 for a three-bedroom home
Christopher Baum acquired the property at 29 Nathaniel Street, Worcester, from Andrew R Verdolino and Elizabeth Verdolino on Dec. 21, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $249. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough
Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000
Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000
Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Sale closed in Easthampton: $385,000 for a three-bedroom home
Olaleye Aina acquired the property at 30 Pomeroy Street, Easthampton, from David Marek on Dec. 19, 2022, for $385,000 which works out to $211 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:. In...
Sale closed in Hatfield: $619,000 for a condominium
Terence Kennedy and Adeline Kennedy acquired the property at 33 Elm Street, Hatfield, from Roger W Trudeau and Gail A Trudeau on Dec. 21, 2022. The $619,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Real Estate Wire is a...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday
Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
Sale closed in Holyoke: $540,000 for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Freed and Theresa Vibberts acquired the property at 49 Liberty Street, Holyoke, from P Stoddard Ft Michael on Dec. 23, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $178. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,875 square-foot lot.
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
MassLive VP of content leaves company
SPRINGFIELD – Ed Kubosiak Jr., MassLive vice president of content, has left the company effective immediately, the president of MassLive announced Wednesday. Kubosiak had been suspended since Dec. 21, following an arrest by East Longmeadow police and a charge of domestic assault. That charge was subsequently dropped after the alleged victim recanted and refused to press charges.
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home
Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
Garden Notes: Jan. 11, 2023
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m., “Organic Vegetable Gardening,” online classes. Led by Bridgette Stone, this class is designed for those starting or maintaining a vegetable garden. This online course will include discussion of seed selection, seeding schedules, bed preparation, and successful planting practice. During the first two sessions, students will learn about these practices, as well as what different vegetable families require to be successful. For the third class, students will demonstrate their learning by completing a vegetable garden design to be implemented at their own homes. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers; Thursdays, Jan. 19 to March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Sustainable Garden Care and Maintenance” online classes. Learn about the maintenance considerations that should be integrated into the garden design process. Students’ horticultural knowledge will expand to factor sustainable maintenance concerns and cost-effectiveness into plant selection. Learn procedures for perennials, woody plants and lawns, including transplanting, staking, fertilizing, winterizing, mulching, plant pathology, and pest control with an emphasis on deer control. Taught by Daryl Beyers. Cost is $190 members, $205 nonmembers. Need help with tuition, visit the website to apply. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Single-family home sells in South Hadley for $425,000
Nohika Cherubin and Michael Koch acquired the property at 71 Bardwell Street, South Hadley, from G Land Dev Llc M on Dec. 22, 2022, for $425,000 which works out to $413 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
