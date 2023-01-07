ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Worcester for $375,000

Rafael Fernandez and Paola Dejesus fernandez acquired the property at 91 Bellevue Street, Worcester, from N Hm Improvements Llc B on Dec. 22, 2022, for $375,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,934-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester

Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $450,000 for a three-bedroom home

Christopher Baum acquired the property at 29 Nathaniel Street, Worcester, from Andrew R Verdolino and Elizabeth Verdolino on Dec. 21, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $249. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough

Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000

Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000

Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Hatfield: $619,000 for a condominium

Terence Kennedy and Adeline Kennedy acquired the property at 33 Elm Street, Hatfield, from Roger W Trudeau and Gail A Trudeau on Dec. 21, 2022. The $619,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Real Estate Wire is a...
HATFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday

Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Holyoke: $540,000 for a five-bedroom home

Andrew Freed and Theresa Vibberts acquired the property at 49 Liberty Street, Holyoke, from P Stoddard Ft Michael on Dec. 23, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $178. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,875 square-foot lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive VP of content leaves company

SPRINGFIELD – Ed Kubosiak Jr., MassLive vice president of content, has left the company effective immediately, the president of MassLive announced Wednesday. Kubosiak had been suspended since Dec. 21, following an arrest by East Longmeadow police and a charge of domestic assault. That charge was subsequently dropped after the alleged victim recanted and refused to press charges.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home

Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Jan. 11, 2023

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m., “Organic Vegetable Gardening,” online classes. Led by Bridgette Stone, this class is designed for those starting or maintaining a vegetable garden. This online course will include discussion of seed selection, seeding schedules, bed preparation, and successful planting practice. During the first two sessions, students will learn about these practices, as well as what different vegetable families require to be successful. For the third class, students will demonstrate their learning by completing a vegetable garden design to be implemented at their own homes. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers; Thursdays, Jan. 19 to March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Sustainable Garden Care and Maintenance” online classes. Learn about the maintenance considerations that should be integrated into the garden design process. Students’ horticultural knowledge will expand to factor sustainable maintenance concerns and cost-effectiveness into plant selection. Learn procedures for perennials, woody plants and lawns, including transplanting, staking, fertilizing, winterizing, mulching, plant pathology, and pest control with an emphasis on deer control. Taught by Daryl Beyers. Cost is $190 members, $205 nonmembers. Need help with tuition, visit the website to apply. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

