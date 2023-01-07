Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
School Closures – January 10, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have a few school closures this morning. Oneida School District 351, Marsh Valley School District 21, and Grace School District 148 will be closed today due to weather conditions. We will update this article if we receive more throughout the morning. The post...
svinews.com
Independent Obituaries: January 11, 2022
The following obituaries appeared in the January 11, 2022 edition of the Star Valley Independent. For more area obituaries, please visit Schwab Mortuary. For more resources including headstones, please visit the Star Valley Historical Society. Elworth E Erickson was born April 29, 1939 in Afton, Wyoming to Newel and Verba...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly setting fire to cars in parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after reportedly setting two cars on fire in a parking lot. Michael Menard, 58, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree arson after allegedly setting two unlocked cars on fire in the parking lot of a business.
svinews.com
Green sworn in as Alpine mayor
◆ Emphasis, ‘doing what is best for Alpine’. Eric Green took the oath of office Wednesday night, Jan. 4 in a special town council meeting to launch a new year with a new mayor for Alpine. Green ran for office this past summer and fall focusing on the...
svinews.com
Funeral services for Valerie Haderlie
Funeral services for Valerie Jean Haderlie will take place Friday, January 13, 2023 at 12 noon at the Afton Tabernacle. A night visitation will take place Thursday January 12, 2023 from 6-8 pm and from 10-11:45 am prior to the service at the Tabernacle.
svinews.com
Soda Springs Struggles Early But Pulls Away Late From Bear Lake
The game started about as one would have expected based on the standings going in with the Cardinals jumping out to an early 6-0 lead over the Bears thanks in large part to going 6 for 6 from the free throw line to start the game. Things looked early on to be Soda Springs business as usual as the top team in the conference was off and running but Bear Lake found a charge behind them as the 1st half went on going on quite a run that at one point gave them a 16-12 lead over the cardinals late in the 2nd quarter showing quite a bit of fire and heart in the surge against one of the premier teams in the state.
eastidahonews.com
Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.
