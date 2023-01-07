The game started about as one would have expected based on the standings going in with the Cardinals jumping out to an early 6-0 lead over the Bears thanks in large part to going 6 for 6 from the free throw line to start the game. Things looked early on to be Soda Springs business as usual as the top team in the conference was off and running but Bear Lake found a charge behind them as the 1st half went on going on quite a run that at one point gave them a 16-12 lead over the cardinals late in the 2nd quarter showing quite a bit of fire and heart in the surge against one of the premier teams in the state.

SODA SPRINGS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO