January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month. This is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, the definition of stalking is to harass or persecute someone with unwanted and obsessive attention. A pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others, or suffer substantial emotional distress.

