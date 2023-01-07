Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Selected As AARP Wyoming President
A Sheridan woman who has been both a volunteer and community leader will now oversee the Wyoming Chapter of an organization that tries to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. Stella Montano has been selected as the next Wyoming State President of American Association Of Retired...
Sheridan Media
Sixteen percent of the people helped by the Advocacy and Resource Center in 2022 were stalking victims
January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month. This is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, the definition of stalking is to harass or persecute someone with unwanted and obsessive attention. A pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others, or suffer substantial emotional distress.
Sheridan Media
SAGE Community Arts: Magnificent Monochromes
SAGE Community Arts will hold the 8th Annual Photography Exhibition, titled Magnificent Monochromes beginning Jan. 24. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson made the announcement of the new exhibition. According to Benson, the call for photography prompted submissions from all over the world. The only requirement for those submissions was that they must be photos taken in black and white.
Sheridan Media
SCLT History Program Features History Along the Water Trails
The Sheridan Community Land Trust Explore History at The Hub titled History Along the Tongue River Water Trail was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at The Hub on Smith Street. SCLT Historical Program Manager, Carrie Edinger, gave a virtual tour of the Big and Little Goose Creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants and into the settlement era. She talked about the trail and said the project,
Sheridan Media
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness month: survivor sends message of hope
According to the US Department of State, more than two decades ago, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000, enshrined the United States’ commitment to combating human trafficking domestically and internationally. In 2010, by presidential proclamation, President Barack Obama declared January “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and every year since, each president has followed this tradition.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Chamber will give Annual Report during year’s first Chamber Lunch Program
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will hold their Chamber Lunch Program beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wed., Jan 11, at the Ramada Plaza. The Lunch Program is the first of the 2023 year. As in previous years this first program offers the chamber an opportunity to report on the work performed by the chamber staff in the previous year.
Sheridan Media
Several Honored at SCSD#2 Board Meeting
There were several honorees at the Monday, Jan 9, SCSD#2 board meeting. Traci Turk honored the school counselors, and several joined her at the meeting. Football player Colson Coon was honored for being the Wyoming State Gatorade Player for the second year. Activities director Kasey Garnhart and Coach Jeff Mowry made the presentation. Mowry said this about Coon.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: January 6-7, 2023
Casper was the site of the first nordic ski event of 2023. The next scheduled nordic ski meet is on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th at Lander. Justin McDowell was the highest finisher (35th) for the Broncs with a time of 18 minutes 20.2 seconds. Kayley Alicke was...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Winter Girls Classic set to ignite M&M Center with top teams and players
The Wyoming Winter Girls Classic is set to take place on January 13th, 14th, and 15th at the M&M Center in Sheridan. This highly anticipated event will feature teams in the 12u, 14u, 16u, and 19u age groups and is sure to be a exciting showcase of talent. The participating...
Sheridan Media
Concurrence Award for Main Street Dow to Burkitt Project Discussed at Council Study Session
A concurrence award through the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the Main Street Dow to Burkitt Project was an item of discussion at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council study session. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next two construction seasons, the Wyoming Department of Transportation...
Sheridan Media
Kinskey Addresses Buffalo Council on Legislative Session
State Senator Dave Kinskey (R-Sheridan) spoke with the Buffalo City Council at their recent meeting to discuss the legislative session that began this week in Cheyenne. Kinskey discussed the $4 billion in additional funding projected to be available by the end of the biennium on June 30 of 2024. Kinskey...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Approves Mayor’s Appointments
At their recent meeting Buffalo’s City Council voted to approve Mayor Shane Schrader’s recommendations for appointments to various boards. Travis Lawrence was approved for a three-year term on the Buffalo Charitable Foundation Board, and to a two-year term on the Buffalo Poll Board. Keith Neustel was approved for...
Sheridan Media
Brooke Larsen Of Sheridan HS Signs LOI To Play Volleyball At Northwest College
A Sheridan High School volleyball player will play at least 2 more years, but on the other side of the Big Horn Mountains. Brooke Larsen has signed her letter on intent (LOI), to play at Northwest College in Powell. She says it was the only place that reached out to...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction
An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
Sheridan Media
SHS College Volleyball Signing / Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball Home Friday Night / Wyoming Hoops Tonight at Utah State
SHS VOLLEYBALL (NLI) SIGNING – A Sheridan high school volleyball player will play at least two more years, but on the other side of the Big Horn mountains, Brooke Larsen has signed her letter on intent to play at Northwest college in Powell. Brooke says it was the only...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Passes Second Reading of Co-Op Annexation
The Buffalo City Council, at their recent meeting, passed on second reading Ordinance No. 1412, which will annex the Big Horn Cooperative Marketing Association property located on Highway 16 East, into the city. The property is known as the Big Horn Co-Op. The council passed the Ordinance’s first reading at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer From Greybull Charged With Delivery In Cody Man’s Overdose Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A suspected fentanyl dealer from Greybull is now implicated in the overdose death of a 25-year-old Cody man. Anthony Micheal Fuentes is charged with delivering fentanyl, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. The charge includes a reported drug delivery from Jan. 2, hours before Jordan Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Cody.
Sheridan Media
Story Man Dies After A Tree Falls On Him
An elderly man is dead in Story after being crushed by a fallen tree. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:35am this past Thursday (January 5th), emergency crews were called to the scene on John Lane and found the unresponsive man in his 70’s trapped underneath a tree.
