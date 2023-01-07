Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
January 5, 2023
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
Beebusters hold meeting, schedule classes
The Beebusters will meet from 7 to 9 pm, Monday, January 9 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura, Maryville. Bee classes will be held from 1 to 5 pm, Saturday, January 14 at Northwest Technical School. To sign up, call 660.562.3022.
Pickering starts new year with alderman’s question
At the January 2 Pickering City Council meeting, Alderman Dale Sharp asked “What can we do to make Pickering better in 2023?”. Discussion followed, with Alderman Kevin Leedom suggesting improvements to the city’s parks. He said the tables, benches and bleachers that had been installed had met with favorable responses from the residents. He was wondering if ARPA funds could be used.
Skidmore to go forward with sewer project
Skidmore City Council met December 28 to review progress on the sewer projects and repair of sewer line over creek. The bill from Strueby Plumbing and Trenching, LLC, Conception Jct. for the temporary sewer line across the creek was a topic. Discussion was held on the bill and the length of time it had taken to complete the temporary fix. The bid had been made for a temporary fix for $8,500 and a permanent fix at approximately $27,000 in February 2022.
Elected officials are sworn in
The Nodaway County elected officials were sworn in December 29, 2022 to begin their term of office. They were Prosecuting Attorney Tina Dieter, Circuit Court Clerk Elaine Wilson, Recorder of Deeds Lisa James, Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice, County Clerk Melinda Patton and Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker. They were sworn...
