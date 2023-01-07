Skidmore City Council met December 28 to review progress on the sewer projects and repair of sewer line over creek. The bill from Strueby Plumbing and Trenching, LLC, Conception Jct. for the temporary sewer line across the creek was a topic. Discussion was held on the bill and the length of time it had taken to complete the temporary fix. The bid had been made for a temporary fix for $8,500 and a permanent fix at approximately $27,000 in February 2022.

