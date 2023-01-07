Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Female driver injured in crash at Harmar and East Lewis streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harmar and East Lewis streets on the city’s east side Wednesday left the female driver of a car injured, according to Fort Wayne police officers at the scene. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Details about...
13abc.com
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 5:40 a.m. as a breaking and entering at the Super 8 Motel. The...
Authorities take suspect into custody after pursuit, crash and search; area schools on lockdown, delay
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. The Wood County Sheriff's Department said a suspect led crews on a chase on I-280 near Walbridge road that ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene.
wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash On 24
A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
WANE-TV
I-69 crash between I-469, Airport Expressway slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday crash on Interstate 69 slowed traffic along a section of the highway between Interstate 469 and Airport Expressway. A white Chevrolet SUV was sitting between the grassy median and the left lane of northbound I-69 near a Jeep in an emergency turnaround section.
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
WANE-TV
Police: 1 in ‘critical’ condition after US 30 crash at Webster Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S....
WOWO News
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for inducing panic after reportedly pointing gun toward multiple people
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly brandishing a gun and pointing it toward multiple people. Noah Swope, 42, was charged with two counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Bowling Green Police received several calls around 8 p.m. about a man with a firearm. One witness...
13abc.com
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475/US-23 North is closed at Salisbury/Dussel Dr because of a semi that caught fire Tuesday morning. Fire crews from Maumee, Springfield Township, and Perrysburg Township were on scene, which happened around 6 a.m. Maumee police say the semi crashed while going north, just after the Maumee/Napoleon...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
WOWO News
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
35-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
963xke.com
Woman rescued from minivan after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman had to be rescued from a minivan after a crash Friday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at CR 35 and CR 60. According to the DeKalb...
Missing girl found dead in Toledo alley identified as Start High School freshman, daughter of unsolved homicide victim
TOLEDO, Ohio — A missing 15-year-old girl was found dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Page Street in north Toledo Monday afternoon, Toledo police said. On Tuesday, Toledo police identified the victim as 15-year-old DeAsia Green. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. "Showing no...
