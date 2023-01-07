ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

He used to live on South Main Street here in town . I guess after Mr . Ard died maybe his lover and this fella moved to Virginia.

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Virginia man leads police on chase through Somerset

A Virginia man led Somerset police on a chase through the city Friday night. Michael Barry, age 38 of Richmond, Virginia, is facing several charges from the incident. According to Somerset Police, the chase began after a call came from the Popeyes restaurant drive-thru advising that a man was driving drunk Friday night.
SOMERSET, KY
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
Local Middlesboro woman charged with using the mail to threaten a victim

From WRIL - According to a citation, on Sunday January 8, 2023, Middlesboro Lt./Detective Barry Cowan determined through a lengthy investigation that a woman had been using the mail to send threatening letters to a male victim. The male victim had received the letters which were described as individually cut-out...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Jamestown man arrested for assaulting police officer

A Jamestown man was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after attempting to evade officers and allegedly assaulting an officer. According to jail records, 54-year-old Ernest Bradley Foley was arrested Monday morning on charges of assault third degree on a police officer, fleeing or evading police second degree, disorderly conduct second degree, and resisting arrest, along with four bench warrants.
JAMESTOWN, KY

