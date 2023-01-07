Read full article on original website
New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World
A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer
The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time
Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Hybrid Disney Employees Must Return to Office, Disney Teases TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date, La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes in Downtown Disney, & More: Daily Recap (1/9/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 9, 2023.
Reedy Creek Reportedly Updates Long-Term Land Use Plan to Allow for Three More Potential Walt Disney World Theme Parks
While the Reedy Creek Improvement District is scheduled to be dissolved and taken over by the state in June of this year, the district continues to operate. The district’s board was supposed to meet today, January 11, to discuss its long-term land use plan for Walt Disney World Resort.
More New Disney’s Animal Kingdom Phone Cases, Magnets, & Ornaments Available in maDe Kiosks at Walt Disney World
About a week ago, we caught some new Disney’s Animal Kingdom-themed designs for AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and phone cases in maDe kiosks around Walt Disney World. Now you can get Animal Kingdom phone cases and more as new designs have popped up, which include phone cases, magnets, and acrylic ornaments! We went down to Big Top Souvenirs at the Magic Kingdom to check these out!
Walt Disney World Announces Spring and Summer Hotel Room Discounts Up to 30% Off for Florida Residents
Walt Disney World has just announced spring and summer hotel room discounts, up to 30% off for Florida residents. The discount is available most nights from May 1, 2023, to July 10, 2023. The following resorts are included in the discount:. 30% Off. Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge...
New ‘Toy Story’ Bo Peep and Woody Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Loungefly mini backpack honoring Pixar’s oldest couple, Bo Peep and Woody. We found this new Loungefly in Beverly Sunset Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Bo Peep and Woody Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is mainly light blue with white...
BREAKING: ‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Drone Show Coming to Disneyland Paris
As part of the Grand Finale of the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary, a new “Avengers: Power the Night” drone show is coming. The show will be performed nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park from January 28th through May 8th, 2023. It will be the first nighttime drone show...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/1/23 (New 50th Anniversary Snacks, 2023 Die-Cast Bus Set, & More)
Happy New Year from Magic Kingdom! It is a brand new year and we can’t wait to see all the new things to come this year at Disney parks. New limited time 50th Anniversary treats have been released in Magic Kingdom today and we plan on trying them all. We also plan on doing some shopping to see if there is any new merchandise. Without any further ado let’s get started.
Disney Cruise Line Pixar Day at Sea Introduces Edna Mode and Mrs. Incredible Face Characters
Disney Cruise Line Pixar Day at Sea, which began sailings on January 7, has introduced Edna and Mrs. Incredible face characters for the first time. Instagram user Disneylists_com shared the photo below showing the new face characters. Previous previews from Disney showed the traditional costumed characters. In the past, whenever...
New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland
A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
BREAKING: Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3
Disney has confirmed that Happily Ever After will be returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom Park on April 3, featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. “Disney Enchantment” will be offered through April 2. The...
New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
“it’s a small world” Will Reopen at Disneyland Paris This Spring After Extended Refurbishment
“it’s a small world” will reopen at Disneyland Paris this spring after an extended refurbishment. “it’s a small world” was an opening day attraction at Disneyland Paris, which began welcoming guests in 1992. The park is celebrating its 30th anniversary, but the ride has been closed for refurbishment since November 2021. It was initially expected to reopen in November 2022, but the refurbishment was extended.
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February
Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
