WDW News Today

New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World

A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels

Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
WDW News Today

Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer

The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
WDW News Today

Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time

Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today

More New Disney’s Animal Kingdom Phone Cases, Magnets, & Ornaments Available in maDe Kiosks at Walt Disney World

About a week ago, we caught some new Disney’s Animal Kingdom-themed designs for AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and phone cases in maDe kiosks around Walt Disney World. Now you can get Animal Kingdom phone cases and more as new designs have popped up, which include phone cases, magnets, and acrylic ornaments! We went down to Big Top Souvenirs at the Magic Kingdom to check these out!
WDW News Today

New ‘Toy Story’ Bo Peep and Woody Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Loungefly mini backpack honoring Pixar’s oldest couple, Bo Peep and Woody. We found this new Loungefly in Beverly Sunset Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Bo Peep and Woody Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is mainly light blue with white...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Drone Show Coming to Disneyland Paris

As part of the Grand Finale of the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary, a new “Avengers: Power the Night” drone show is coming. The show will be performed nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park from January 28th through May 8th, 2023. It will be the first nighttime drone show...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/1/23 (New 50th Anniversary Snacks, 2023 Die-Cast Bus Set, & More)

Happy New Year from Magic Kingdom! It is a brand new year and we can’t wait to see all the new things to come this year at Disney parks. New limited time 50th Anniversary treats have been released in Magic Kingdom today and we plan on trying them all. We also plan on doing some shopping to see if there is any new merchandise. Without any further ado let’s get started.
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Pixar Day at Sea Introduces Edna Mode and Mrs. Incredible Face Characters

Disney Cruise Line Pixar Day at Sea, which began sailings on January 7, has introduced Edna and Mrs. Incredible face characters for the first time. Instagram user Disneylists_com shared the photo below showing the new face characters. Previous previews from Disney showed the traditional costumed characters. In the past, whenever...
WDW News Today

New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland

A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3

Disney has confirmed that Happily Ever After will be returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom Park on April 3, featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. “Disney Enchantment” will be offered through April 2. The...
WDW News Today

New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
WDW News Today

“it’s a small world” Will Reopen at Disneyland Paris This Spring After Extended Refurbishment

“it’s a small world” will reopen at Disneyland Paris this spring after an extended refurbishment. “it’s a small world” was an opening day attraction at Disneyland Paris, which began welcoming guests in 1992. The park is celebrating its 30th anniversary, but the ride has been closed for refurbishment since November 2021. It was initially expected to reopen in November 2022, but the refurbishment was extended.

