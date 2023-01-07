Read full article on original website
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
msn.com
Used Tesla prices plummet as buyers look away from EVs
The price of used Teslas has dropped significantly in recent months, with experts blaming the brand’s over-saturation of the market. Data from car valuation experts Cap HPI showed that of the five worst-depreciating electric cars, three of them are Teslas. The worst performing was the brand’s popular Model 3...
Where are Toyotas Made?
Toyota is one of the most-influential car companies ever, but where are Toyota's made? The post Where are Toyotas Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Was Not the Most Environmentally Responsible Car Company In 2022
While everyone expected that Tesla would be the most environmental American car manufacturer. It isn't even on the list. The post Tesla Was Not the Most Environmentally Responsible Car Company In 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Legendary investor Bill Miller says he's shorting Tesla because the EV maker has a looming competition problem: 'If it goes up, I'll short more'
Legendary value investor Bill Miller is shorting Tesla because of stiff auto-market competition. Miller told CNBC on Friday that Tesla is starting to lose market share as more electric vehicles hit the road. "It's a phenomenal company but it's not worth $380 billion. I shorted it recently," Miller said. Legendary...
Elon Musk drove more than a million people to Mastodon – but many aren’t sticking around
More than 130,000 people were joining the new independent social media network a day in November. So why hasn’t it taken off?
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) turns positive after price drop as crowds flock to stores, but they are actually protesters
After starting the day deep in the red due to a price cut being announced in China, Tesla (TSLA) turned positive after crowds were reportedly flocking to stores to buy cars. The only problem is that they were not there to buy but to protest. Earlier today, we reported on...
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
torquenews.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
CNBC
India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars
Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
MotorBiscuit
