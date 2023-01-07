ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Daily Beast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
msn.com

Used Tesla prices plummet as buyers look away from EVs

The price of used Teslas has dropped significantly in recent months, with experts blaming the brand’s over-saturation of the market. Data from car valuation experts Cap HPI showed that of the five worst-depreciating electric cars, three of them are Teslas. The worst performing was the brand’s popular Model 3...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
torquenews.com

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
The Independent

Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes

Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon

Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
CNBC

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
