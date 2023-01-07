ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers vs. Lions Impacts 2023 NFL Schedule

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDyd5_0k719TBs00

The outcome of Sunday’s Packers-Lions game will determine division placement in 2022 and the schedule for 2023.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Win, and the Packers will be in the playoffs. Lose, and the offseason will start earlier than usual.

Those are high stakes. Not quite as important is how Sunday’s outcome will impact next year’s schedule.

A 17-game schedule includes 14 set-in-stone games. For the Packers, that’s the home-and-away matchups against the NFC North for a total of six games and the eight predetermined matchups as part of the divisional scheduling rotation. For next season, that means games against each team from the NFC South and AFC West.

The last three games are based on placement in division. Those are games against the other NFC divisions – the West and East for 2023 – and Game 17, which will be against the AFC North. If Green Bay beats Detroit, it will finish second in the NFC North and play the second-place finisher from those divisions. If Green Bay loses to Detroit, it will finish third in the NFC North and play the third-place team from those divisions.

So, here is Green Bay’s schedule.

Packers Home Games for 2023

NFC North: Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago.

NFC South: Tampa Bay, New Orleans.

AFC West: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers.

NFC West: If Green Bay finishes second – Seattle (clinched). If Green Bay finishes third – L.A. Rams (5-11, currently in third, at Seattle on Sunday) or Arizona (4-12, at San Francisco on Sunday).

Packers Road Games for 2023

NFC North: Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago.

NFC South: Carolina, Atlanta.

AFC West: Las Vegas, Denver

NFC East: If Green Bay finishes second – Dallas (12-4, currently in second, at Washington on Sunday) or Philadelphia (13-3, currently in first, home vs. Giants on Sunday). If Green Bay finishes third – N.Y. Giants (clinched).

AFC North: If Green Bay finishes second – Baltimore (clinched). If Green Bay finishes third – winner of Sunday’s Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
CalSportsReport

Was the Packers' Loss to Lions Aaron Rodgers' Last Game?

Did former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers play his final game at Lambeau Field Sunday night? Did he play his final game, period?. He came into Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions hoping to earn a playoff spot, knowing a win against the Lions would put him into the postseason for a fourth straight season despite the team's 4-8 start. But it was another former Cal quarterback, Jared Goff, who helped snuff out the Packers' postseason hopes as Goff led the Lions' 20-16 upset victory even though that did not get the Lions did not get into the postseason either.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination

Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced

The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season

The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
DETROIT, MI
