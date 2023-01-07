ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop magazine sales

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban.

Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.

Ferguson sued the store in December, saying it’s one of just two gun stores out of 25 tested across the state that failed to follow the law during a compliance operation.

Lawmakers adopted the ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds last year at Ferguson’s request, and the sting was the first effort by his office to enforce compliance.

The store declined to comment, The Seattle Times reported.

According to the attorney general’s office, investigators visited Federal Way Discount Guns four times from August to November, observing a wall of high-capacity magazines for sale. A clerk or Baghai sold investigators nine such magazines — including a 50-round drum magazine, two 30-round magazines for an AR-15 style rifle and a 33-round magazine for a Glock 17 pistol, Ferguson said.

During each sale, a store representative destroyed the record of sale or made comments suggesting they knew the sale was illegal, he said.

Business

The defendants face a maximum penalty of $7,500 for every time the store offered a high-capacity magazine for sale and $7,500 for every actual sale, Ferguson said.

The attorney general said he would also seek to have the store destroy its inventory of high-capacity magazines or return them to the manufacturer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2

Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett

A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
EVERETT, WA
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics

Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified

After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
MARYSVILLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy