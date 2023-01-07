ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chris Paul Day-to-Day, Cam Payne to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWfQL_0k7180xV00

The Phoenix Suns again take some damages to their backcourt with injuries to Chris Paul and Cam Payne.

The Phoenix Suns continued their losing streak on Friday with a loss against the Miami Heat. It's been a trying time for the team with only five wins since the beginning of December, partly due to injuries to players such as Devin Booker and Cam Johnson.

Now, you can add to that injury list.

Chris Paul left last night's game after just 12 minutes of play with right hip soreness. Today, coach Monty Williams classified him as day-to-day and his status is unknown for Sunday's meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I just saw him laboring for a second and when he wouldn’t look at me, I knew something was up and then when he finally did look at me, he needed a sub, and so I didn’t have to put two in two together. I knew something was up," Williams said after the game.

He previously missed 14 games with a heel injury earlier in the season.

Cam Payne, who suffered a foot injury on Wednesday, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The two join Devin Booker and Cam Johnson on the injury list. Booker will be re-evaluated for a groin injury in three weeks while Johnson's timetable for return is still unknown at this point from a meniscus tear.

Head coach Monty Williams offered the following on his team stepping up after Paul's absence:

“It’s what we love about our group. We come to the gym every day with that mentality and we have confidence in our game plan and we have confidence in the work. It is deflating when guys keep going down, but I saw the huddle when I was out there talking to the coaches. Guys were like this and that’s what I told them," Williams said.

"I started quoting Teddy Roosevelt about the man in the arena, that’s who matters and it’s during these moments that you have to go like this and I saw that from our group tonight.”

The Suns host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

Follow us on Twitter by clicking HERE

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Monty Williams Talks After Loss to Heat

Social Media Reacts to Suns' Losing Streak

Slow Starts Still Plaguing Suns

Suns Continue Losing Ways vs. Heat

NBA Analyst: People Don't Realize How Much Trouble Suns are in

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
TAMPA, FL
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
898
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy