Chris Paul Day-to-Day, Cam Payne to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks

The Phoenix Suns again take some damages to their backcourt with injuries to Chris Paul and Cam Payne.

The Phoenix Suns continued their losing streak on Friday with a loss against the Miami Heat. It's been a trying time for the team with only five wins since the beginning of December, partly due to injuries to players such as Devin Booker and Cam Johnson.

Now, you can add to that injury list.

Chris Paul left last night's game after just 12 minutes of play with right hip soreness. Today, coach Monty Williams classified him as day-to-day and his status is unknown for Sunday's meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I just saw him laboring for a second and when he wouldn’t look at me, I knew something was up and then when he finally did look at me, he needed a sub, and so I didn’t have to put two in two together. I knew something was up," Williams said after the game.

He previously missed 14 games with a heel injury earlier in the season.

Cam Payne, who suffered a foot injury on Wednesday, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The two join Devin Booker and Cam Johnson on the injury list. Booker will be re-evaluated for a groin injury in three weeks while Johnson's timetable for return is still unknown at this point from a meniscus tear.

Head coach Monty Williams offered the following on his team stepping up after Paul's absence:

“It’s what we love about our group. We come to the gym every day with that mentality and we have confidence in our game plan and we have confidence in the work. It is deflating when guys keep going down, but I saw the huddle when I was out there talking to the coaches. Guys were like this and that’s what I told them," Williams said.

"I started quoting Teddy Roosevelt about the man in the arena, that’s who matters and it’s during these moments that you have to go like this and I saw that from our group tonight.”

The Suns host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

Follow us on Twitter by clicking HERE

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Monty Williams Talks After Loss to Heat

Social Media Reacts to Suns' Losing Streak

Slow Starts Still Plaguing Suns

Suns Continue Losing Ways vs. Heat

NBA Analyst: People Don't Realize How Much Trouble Suns are in