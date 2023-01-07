ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Cuban migration to the U.S. surged last year. Here’s a look at the numbers

By Ana Claudia Chacin, Susan Merriam
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKNGY_0k717LjO00

Migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela has increased following a lull after the implementation of Title 42, a health policy used to expel migrants implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Since then, total numbers of migrants coming each from these countries every month have fluctuated, often seasonally or following political events or policy changes specific to migrants from a particular country of origin.

Data show migration from Cuba increased the most since the beginning of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hS6Lx_0k717LjO00
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection “nationwide encounters” from fiscal year 2020 to December 2022. Susan Merriam | McClatchy and Ana Claudia Chacin | Miami Herald

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it will dramatically step up the expulsion of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross illegally at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It also unveiled a new program to allow as many as 30,000 migrants a month from those countries to live and work in the U.S.

READ MORE: New program for Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants is complex. What you need to know

To apply, the migrants from those four countries will need to go online to book an appointment.

Critics have heavily criticized the administration’s new border policies, calling them “a wealth test” that ignores the United States’ obligation to protect vulnerable people who are fleeing persecution and now requiring refugees to get a smartphone and data plan.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Vice

El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel

Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy