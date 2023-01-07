Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast
An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast.
The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release.
On Saturday, a Coast Guard helicopter flew over the sheen, the cause of which remains unknown.
“There are no reports of wildlife being harmed from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at this time,” the release added.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0