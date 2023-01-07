ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast

By Cameron Kiszla
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caNG4_0k7170HO00

An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast.

The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc70C_0k7170HO00
    A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSppX_0k7170HO00
    A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGE3d_0k7170HO00
    A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vFZz_0k7170HO00
    A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.

On Saturday, a Coast Guard helicopter flew over the sheen, the cause of which remains unknown.

“There are no reports of wildlife being harmed from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at this time,” the release added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Flooding, Rescues, Road Closures As Major Storm Soaks Ventura County

(Top photo of Matilija Dam by Eric Graves) (The radar below is at 9:25 PM Monday) (Photo of Ventura River rescues by VCFD PIO) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding

VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
KTLA.com

High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor

This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed

The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning.    The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Giant boulder crushes man’s car in Malibu

A driver remains shaken up after narrowly escaping a falling boulder that completely crushed his vehicle in Malibu on Tuesday. The incident happened along a hillside in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu  The vehicle’s owner, Mauricio Henao, feels very lucky to be alive. Henao was sitting in his driver’s seat just […]
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

Evacuation orders and flash flood warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County, shelter-in-place issued for impact areas

Santa Barbara County officials upgraded the evacuation warning to an order, and expanded it to impact areas throughout the county. Officials also issued a flash flood warning for much of the county, and a shelter-in-place for impact areas. The post Evacuation orders and flash flood warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County, shelter-in-place issued for impact areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: CA: VENTURA COUNTY WATER RESCUE

Ventura County Fire Dept saved 14 people in a swift water rescue on Monday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy