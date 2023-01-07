Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast

An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast.

The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release.

A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.

A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.

A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.

A U.S. Coast Guard provided this photo after a crew flew over an oil sheen off of Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 7, 2023.

On Saturday, a Coast Guard helicopter flew over the sheen, the cause of which remains unknown.

“There are no reports of wildlife being harmed from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at this time,” the release added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.