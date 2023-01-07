Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Woman's body found following Marinette house fire
MARINETTE, WI— One person was found dead, following a house fire in Marinette on Friday. The Marinette Fire Department was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to 233 Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a 54-year-old woman inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been...
WBAY Green Bay
Man injured in Green Bay shooting charged with murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man who was wounded during a shooting that fatally wounded a 42-year-old and injured another man was charged Tuesday with the older man’s murder. Jesse Dahl is charged with being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide by use...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay. Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deadly December shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was charged with homicide for a shooting on Smith Street back in December. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Jesse Dahl was charged with homicide after a December shooting that killed a 42-year-old in Green Bay. Dahl reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the December 20 shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
WLUC
Deadly house fire under investigation in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A woman was found dead after a house fire in Marinette Friday afternoon. According to the Marinette Police Department, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at 233 Terrace Ave. A 54-year-old woman was found inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
94.3 Jack FM
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes
FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect In The Death Of A Green Bay 5 Year Old Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old has pleaded not guilty. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in court Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child-consequence is death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Green Bay officer recognized for suspected child neglect case
GBPD is recognizing one its officers for their quick actions in a suspected child neglect case after a 6-year-old boy was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp during the weekend.
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ozone 101
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today on 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is the professor and we are his students learning all about the ozone layer and news about the ozone hole. Where did it come from? What is it made of? How the ozone layer helps us ... and...
Comments / 0