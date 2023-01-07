Sheffield Wednesday Knock Newcastle Out Of FA Cup As EPL High-Flyers Rue Lack Of VAR

Newcastle United lost for just the second time this season when they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Newcastle United lost for just the second time this season when they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The team ranked third in the Premier League lost 2-1 to League One opposition after two second-half goals from Josh Windass.

Windass had been offside in the build up to his first goal on 52 minutes but the officials did not spot this and there was no VAR on hand to save Newcastle.

Video refereeing is only used in the FA Cup third round at matches held at Premier League stadiums.

Windass scored again 14 minutes later to give Wednesday a 2-0 lead.

Another missed offside call allowed Bruno Guimaraes to pull a goal back for Newcastle in the 69th minute.

But the Owls held on for a famous win.

Newcastle's defeat was their first in 17 games since losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in August.